CNN Anchor Christi Paul to Join WKYC this Fall

Ohio native will contribute to evening newscasts

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 2:38 pm

Christi Paul to join 3News this fall.
Courtesy CNN
Christi Paul to join 3News this fall.


WKYC Studios has announced that CNN anchor Christi Paul will join the local TV news station this fall. The Bellevue native will contribute news reports during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts and content across various 3News products and shows.

Paul, a University of Toledo alum, has spent the past nine years reporting and anchoring for CNN's "New Day" program on the weekends and anchoring for its true-crime channel HLN during the week. At 3News, she'll join other Northeast Ohio natives, like Jay Crawford, who boomeranged back to local TV after working at national brands.

“WKYC is a station I grew up watching and tuned into every time I visited home," Paul said in the station's announcement. "Who knew it would become a full-circle moment now? I'm beyond grateful I'm getting a chance to come home and work with this most amazingly talented team."

3News executives are naturally delighted to have enticed Paul back. Adam Miller, the station's director of content (and another boomeranger, who returned to Cleveland for a leadership role at WKYC in 2018 after producing for the Today Show), said local viewers would instantly connect with Paul's "admirable work ethic, sincerity and sensibility" in the anchor's chair.

“We are thrilled for Christi to join the WKYC newsroom," he said. "She is a gifted and thoughtful storyteller with a genuine desire and knack for helping others navigate the daily complexities of our lives.”

***
