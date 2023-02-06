Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow, Canadian groundhog Fred la Marmotte was found dead just before it was supposed to make its 2023 prediction, and Buckeye Chuck was this year played by a stuffed groundhog
after PETA raised concerns about the exotic animal farm that had provided animals for Ohio's prognostication in the past.
The errant forecasts and scandals found elsewhere were absent in Cleveland as Concord Casimir, a cat found outside of St. Casimir Church in 2013, once again made his prediction by eating pierogies.
"Keep your Long Underwear (gacies) and your Shorts (krotkie spodenki) handy in the same drawer," said owner John Niedzialek
, an amateur weather guru who teaches Earth Science and Meteorology at Lakeland College, in a release. "Casimir was flipping his pierogi around today during his annual prediction meal and that can mean only one thing: expect a 'flip- flop' end of winter. With Casimir’s forecast last year right on the money predicting all that rain, there should be a movement to rename Feb 2 Concord Casimir Day, says Niedzialek. He is undefeated in his predictions."
Concord Casimir appears every year in February in Concord Township, and fittingly did so this year during Cleveland Pierogi Week.
He took over for Concord Abby in 2014.
