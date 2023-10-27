DEA Collecting Unwanted, Expired Prescription Drugs on Saturday

A majority of people using prescription medications for nonmedical purposes get the them from family members or friends

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 6:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
Roughly 4,250 Ohioans die as a result of drug overdoses annually. - ERIC NORRIS / FLICKR
ERIC NORRIS / FLICKR
Roughly 4,250 Ohioans die as a result of drug overdoses annually.

This Saturday, October 28, those with expired, unnecessary or unwanted prescription medications can anonymously dispose of them at nine locations in the Cleveland area during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” DEA Detroit agent Orville Greene said in a release. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities.”

When thrown in the garbage, medications can get into the wastewater stream and pose an environmental threat or end up in the hands of someone struggling with substance abuse.

Ohio’s overdose death rate is 85 percent higher than the national average, with roughly 4,250 drug overdoses deaths annually — more than six percent of nationwide overdose deaths according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

A report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that a majority of people using prescription medications for nonmedical purposes get the medications from family members or friends. According to the Ohio Department of Aging, more than 40 percent of teenagers who misuse prescription drugs get them from relatives’ medicine cabinets.

Drop-off locations will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will accept prescription drug tablets, capsules and patches but not syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. They’ll also collect vaping devices and cartridges but only if lithium batteries are removed.

In the DEA’s most recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, held in April, more than 21 tons of drugs were collected. Since the agency started hosting collections Ohioans have turned in nearly 420 tons of unwanted prescription drugs.

Those interested can find one of the 4,000 participating collection sites nationwide here or locate a year-round controlled substance public disposal location here.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

LaRose Defends Removing Nearly 27,000 Unresponsive Voters Ahead of November Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 06: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (center) talks to State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, during the Ohio March for Life rally against November’s Issue 1 reproductive rights amendment, October 6, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Appeals Court to Decide if Octavius Williams Will Get a New Trial in Attempted Murder Case His Brother Has Since Confessed To

By Mark Oprea

Appeals Court to Decide if Octavius Williams Will Get a New Trial in Attempted Murder Case His Brother Has Since Confessed To

Proposed Porn Age Verification Bill in Ohio Raises Serious Civil Liberties Concerns

By Michael McGrady Jr.

Ohio Rep. Steve Demetriou

Can Dave Margolius End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco in Cleveland?

By Mark Oprea

Dave Margolius, Cleveland's head of the Department of Public Health, has made a fight against tobacco one of his main priorities.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Oil and Gas Industry Accident Data Boost Worries About Drilling Under State Parks

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

An oil refinery in east Toledo, Ohio.

LaRose Defends Removing Nearly 27,000 Unresponsive Voters Ahead of November Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 06: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (center) talks to State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, during the Ohio March for Life rally against November’s Issue 1 reproductive rights amendment, October 6, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Proposed Porn Age Verification Bill in Ohio Raises Serious Civil Liberties Concerns

By Michael McGrady Jr.

Ohio Rep. Steve Demetriou

Former Ohio AG and AG Candidate Write Rebuttal to Yost's Issue 1 Legal Analysis

By Marc Dann, Jeff Crossman

Former Ohio AG and AG Candidate Write Rebuttal to Yost's Issue 1 Legal Analysis
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us