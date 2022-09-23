Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Do You Have Any Idea What the Ohio Attorney General or Auditor Even Does?

ACLU of Ohio created video series to educate voters on role of state office holders

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 11:49 am

We're 50 days away from the 2022 midterms, and advocates are encouraging Ohioans to not only learn more about the candidates on the ballot, but the importance of the offices they wish to hold.

Collin Marozzi, deputy director of the ACLU of Ohio, explained state and local officials have a much bigger effect on the daily lives of voters than many high-profile federal leaders. He used the state auditor as an example:

"It's not a very flashy position," Marozzi acknowledged. "In all honesty, the biggest role the state auditor plays is to investigate corruption and public malfeasance. But another equally important function is to be one of the seven map-drawers for state and Congressional legislative districts."

The governor, attorney general and chief Supreme Court justice are just a few of the key stakeholders who will be elected by Ohio voters Nov. 8. To help give voters a clearer picture, the ACLU of Ohio has created a "Power Of" video series which defines the scope of the duties for certain political offices, as well as the unique powers and privileges.

Meanwhile, Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. In 2018's midterm, nearly eight million people were registered to vote in Ohio, which was close to the same number as the 2020 presidential election.

Marozzi pointed out policy decisions seem to be driving registrations this time around.

"The Dobbs v. Jackson Health decision that overturned Roe v. Wade has sparked a registration boom amongst Ohio women," Marozzi noted. "And women across states are leading the charge in new voter registrations."

Marozzi encourages eligible Ohioans to check their voter registration, or register to vote if they haven't done so already.

"It can be done in less than five minutes, and you don't have to go buy a stamp; print out your voter registration form," Marozzi emphasized. "Utilizing these new online tools is a major plus."

Ohio's voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. Early in-person voting starts Oct. 12.
