Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Great Lakes Freighter Stuck Outside of Fairport Harbor in Lake Erie After Running Aground

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 2:29 pm

click to enlarge The American Courage - U.S ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
U.S Army Corps of Engineers
The American Courage

The American Courage, a 634-foot Great Lakes bulk freighter carrying limestone from Marblehead to Fairport Harbor, ran aground about 100 yards from shore on Sunday and remains stuck today.

Two tugboats have so far been unable to get the freighter moving and the Manitowoc, a laker, was called in to assist in offloading cargo to lighten the ship.

No injuries were reported, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

After being retrofitted in 2020, American Courage became the largest ship to perform automated docking and dock-to-dock navigation, a move made by its owner, the American Steamship Company, to allow the ship to better handle the windy path of the Cuyahoga River.

“This is not about going captain-free, rather, enhancing the capabilities of onboard crew as they traverse shuttle routes, congested or restricted areas,"  John Marshall, Senior Business Development Manager, Automation & DP; Americas, for Wärtsilä Voyage, the company that installed the technology, said in a release that year. "When vessels must operate twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, we are pleased to offer an automated dock-to-dock transit solution that ensures every trip is conducted safely.”

Officials haven't said what caused the ship to run aground but report there have been no signs of pollution.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Trending

Downtown Cleveland Guerilla Gardeners Exposed!

By Sam Allard

Jack Brancatelli, Vince Lucic and Zach Schauer, Cleveland's own guerilla gardeners.

The Best Free and Very Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

By Scene Staff

Follow the rainbow to free fun all summer

How Potential Roe v. Wade Reversal Could Impact Abortion Services in Ohio

By Madeline Fening

How Potential Roe v. Wade Reversal Could Impact Abortion Services in Ohio

Cleveland City Council Likely to Increase Penalties for Dirt Bike Riders

By Sam Allard

Cleveland City Council Likely to Increase Penalties for Dirt Bike Riders (2)

Also in News & Views

Two of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Will Appear on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Tuesday

By Sam Allard

Watson as a Houston Texan.

Cleveland City Council Likely to Increase Penalties for Dirt Bike Riders

By Sam Allard

Cleveland City Council Likely to Increase Penalties for Dirt Bike Riders (2)

City Council Resolution Calls on FirstEnergy to Relinquish Stadium Naming Rights

By Sam Allard

The name remains even after the scandal

Downtown Cleveland Guerilla Gardeners Exposed!

By Sam Allard

Jack Brancatelli, Vince Lucic and Zach Schauer, Cleveland's own guerilla gardeners.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us