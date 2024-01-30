Hollie Strano Will Return to WKYC Soon

After recently sharing an update on her journey of sobriety, Hollie Strano this week announced that she will soon be returning to the air on WKYC for the first time since November.
Viewers, fans and supporters have been sending her cards and messages of support, she said on social media, and, "These beautiful gestures from you helped ease the shame and guilt that I continue to work through, and to my critics, I hear you and I understand."
Strano pleaded guilty to a single DUI charge following her arrest and crash on Thanksgiving Day, when she hit a utility pole while going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone with a BAC of 0.244.
"I have been guided to a quote from Brené Brown. She defines shame as 'the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging- something we’ve experienced, done, or failed to do makes us unworthy of connection,'" she said. "So I will work through this with connection… to my new, sober community, to my loved ones (you each know who you are), to those of you who have shared brave stories and humbling support, I am grateful."
WKYC GM Mickie Byrne confirmed in a statement to Cleveland.com that Strano will be returning work at the station. “Yes, Hollie will be returning to WKYC sometime in the next few weeks. Her priority, and ours, is her health," she said.
What that looks like remains to be seen. Strano previously hosted a series on mental health and her battle with anxiety; a series on her battle with alcohol seems likely.
"I am taking care of myself first and foremost and can’t wait to see you," Strano shared.
