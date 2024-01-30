Hollie Strano Will Return to WKYC Soon

The anchor has been off air since her Thanksgiving Day DUI arrest and crash

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 8:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hollie Strano Will Return to WKYC Soon
Cuyahoga Falls Police Department

After recently sharing an update on her journey of sobriety, Hollie Strano this week announced that she will soon be returning to the air on WKYC for the first time since November.

Related
A still from bodycam footage of Strano's arrest

"I Was Living in Denial": Hollie Strano Gives Update on Journey of Sobriety Following DUI Arrest and Crash: The WKYC anchor remains off air


Viewers, fans and supporters have been sending her cards and messages of support, she said on social media, and, "These beautiful gestures from you helped ease the shame and guilt that I continue to work through, and to my critics, I hear you and I understand."

Strano pleaded guilty to a single DUI charge following her arrest and crash on Thanksgiving Day, when she hit a utility pole while going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone with a BAC of 0.244.

"I have been guided to a quote from Brené Brown. She defines shame as 'the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging- something we’ve experienced, done, or failed to do makes us unworthy of connection,'" she said. "So I will work through this with connection… to my new, sober community, to my loved ones (you each know who you are), to those of you who have shared brave stories and humbling support, I am grateful."

WKYC GM Mickie Byrne confirmed in a statement to Cleveland.com that Strano will be returning work at the station. “Yes, Hollie will be returning to WKYC sometime in the next few weeks. Her priority, and ours, is her health," she said.

What that looks like remains to be seen. Strano previously hosted a series on mental health and her battle with anxiety; a series on her battle with alcohol seems likely.

"I am taking care of myself first and foremost and can’t wait to see you," Strano shared.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Updated Plans for Lorain Midway Project Draw Praise for Cyclist Safety, Complaints About Elimination of Parking Spots

By Mark Oprea

Guests Thursday observing the entire printed blueprint of what Lorain Avenue might be redone as in three, four, five years.

"I Was Living in Denial": Hollie Strano Gives Update on Journey of Sobriety Following DUI Arrest and Crash

By Vince Grzegorek

A still from bodycam footage of Strano's arrest

New Bobby George 'River Garden' Restaurant Complex Breaking Ground in Flats Later This Year

By Mark Oprea

Developer and restauranteur Bobby George's new concept, a semi-outdoor eatery, that will replace three vacant buildings in the historic part of the Flats.

Gov. DeWine, State Agency Lay Out Suicide Prevention Plan

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the State of the State Address, Jan. 31, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Gov. DeWine, State Agency Lay Out Suicide Prevention Plan

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the State of the State Address, Jan. 31, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Oversight Elusive Amid Myriad Changes After Jayland Walker’s Death

By Doug Livingston, The Marshall Project - Cleveland

Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photo of Jayland Walker.

“This Care is Medically Necessary.” Advocates React to Ohio Senate Overriding House Bill 68 Veto

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

A transgender Pride flag is covered with the words “Hands Off Trans Youth.”

Ohio Senate Overrides DeWine Vetoes on Trans Youth Gender-Affirming Care and Local Tobacco Bans

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 24: A protester asks senators to not override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68 that would limit medical care for transgender minors and block transgender girls from sports during the Ohio Senate session, January 24, 2024, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us