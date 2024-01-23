"I Was Living in Denial": Hollie Strano Gives Update on Journey of Sobriety Following DUI Arrest and Crash

The WKYC anchor and meteorologist, who has been off air since the incident, was lucky not to seriously hurt herself or anyone else when she flipped and crashed her SUV on Peninsula Rd. in November while driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone with a 0.244 BAC.
"I am deeply remorseful for what happened the evening of November 23, 2023," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning. "As tragic as it was and as cliche as it may sound, I believe that had to happen to me to put me on this healing journey of sobriety and introspection."
Strano pleaded guilty to a single OVI charge in Cuyahoga Falls Mayors Court and was handed a year-long license suspension, a $375 fine plus court costs, and ordered to participate in six-day driver intervention program.
She avoided jail time and the other two original charges , a marked lane violation and a "super" DUI charge, were dropped.
Strano's message in full below:
As I’ve taken time over these past 60 days of different points of how I got there that night… I have learned the phrase begin again.
I am deeply remorseful for what happened the evening of November 23, 2023.
As tragic as it was and as cliche as it may sound, I believe that had to happen to me to put me on this healing journey of sobriety and introspection.
Sometimes we have to make mistakes that are so big that we can’t go back. We have to notice. I was making so many small mistakes leading up to that day. I was living in denial.
I’ve embarked on a journey and I am grateful for the people that are working closely with me on my healing and recovery, and each of you. The out pouring of text messages and cards sent directly to my home. Thank you. I’ll never forget and I know who each of you are.
I miss you so much and l look forward to seeing you again.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed