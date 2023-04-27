The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Homa Bash Leaving Channel 5 and Cleveland for D.C.

"So much of my heart will always be here"

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 10:34 am

Homa Bash Leaving Channel 5 and Cleveland for D.C.
Courtesy Homa Bash/Twitter
Longtime Channel 5 anchor and reporter Homa Bash announced today that she will soon be leaving the station and Cleveland for Washington D.C.

"My husband and I felt like didn't have enough going on with three kids under 2, so we're packing up our little family & heading to Washington D.C. for our next adventure & wonderful job opportunities," Bash tweeted. "Cleveland — I truly cannot thank you enough. In nearly a decade here, I found the love of my life, had three perfect children, forged incredible friendships, met amazing people and have been honored to tell so many memorable stories."

Bash arrived at WEWS in 2014 as a night reporter. She left once in the 2010s, departing for a job in Dallas before returning to Channel 5 and Cleveland in 2017.

She's one of the most well-known and respected anchors in local broadcast news, winning multiple Emmys during her tenure here.

"I've loved being part of the Asian and Indian communities, working with literacy organizations and countless community events," she added. "So much of my heart will always be here - and I promise I'll be back to cover when the Browns go to the Super Bowl and the Cavs win the finals (next year!!!)"

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
