In Letter to School, Current Students and Alumni Say Cleveland Institute of Music "Is in Crisis"

The private conservatory opened in Cleveland more than 100 years ago.
More than 70 current and former students of the Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) trumpet department signed a letter delivered today to the Board of Trustees saying the institution has lost credibility and asking leadership to examine its priorities following the resignation of Michael Sachs, the former chair of CIM’s brass division and principal trumpet for the Cleveland Orchestra.
"[CIM] has lost credibility in the world of elite music education. All All alumni have been concerned about the institution’s path, and now, after the terrible and avoidable resignation of Michael Sachs, it is clear to us that CIM is in crisis,” the letter says. It further urgres the school to re-establish a relationship with Sachs.
After 35 years at CIM, Sachs resigned in October
. In a Facebook post, Sachs said his decision to leave was a result of baseless attacks by CIM leadership. According to Sachs, the final straw was an email in which human resources and CIM’s lawyer alleged he made a statement that he hadn’t.
“I must admit that when I first opened the email, I thought it was an error or a prank. I soon realized it was not,” Sachs wrote at the time. “I inferred from the remainder of the email that they were threatening me with legal action.”
Personnel matters at CIM have been tumultuous. In April, a Title IX investigation began looking into allegations of misconduct against director of orchestral studies Carlos Kalmar
. In July, CIM eliminated 15 percent of its administrative staff, including Vivian Scott, a joint Title IX director for CIM and the Cleveland Institute of Art. A “Fact-Check” page on the CIM website
maintains that the decision was made for financial reasons as part of the “Moonshot” vision to finance tuition entirely through scholarships.
Although Kalmar was cleared in the Title IX investigation, CIM students staged a sit-in and called for his resignation in a petition. In September, Kalmar entered into a leave of absence for the rest of the semester.
In his Facebook post, Sachs wrote, “I am confident that my colleagues will confirm I have been a voice for moderation, cooperation, and team-playing in all matters concerning the faculty and administration.” He also emphasized that his departure was voluntary and that there had been no Title IX violations or accusations.
“The fact that Michael’s character and intentions at CIM are being questioned is unfathomable,” the letter to the board says. “Michael has a proven record of helping his students balance the incredible demands of life as a performer with the well-being, mental health, and conditioning required to lead a happy life.”
The Curtis Institute of Music, a private conservatory in Philadelphia, announced last month that Sachs will join its trumpet faculty in fall 2024. In an email to Scene, a representative for CIM said the institute did not comment on personnel matters. The 72 students and alumni who signed the letter hope the board will make a change.
“We implore you, as board members entrusted with steering our beloved institution, to examine closely the priorities of CIM and the recent events that have disrupted decades of achievement,” the letter says. “We write to you with hope and optimism that there is a path in which CIM’s relationship with Michael and his students can be restored.”
