It's Just About Peak Leaf Peeping Time in Northeast Ohio, People

You've got about two weeks to enjoy prime fall foliage colors

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 11:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve - Photo by Makayla Brown
Photo by Makayla Brown
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve
The good folks at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, citing info from "fall color reporters" sending in dispatches from across the state, this week announced it's Peak Peepin' Season across much of Ohio, and damn near peak everywhere else.

“It looks like we are nearing prime fall color viewing in the Buckeye State,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said in a release, probably just to brag about his job title. “We are hoping that the leaves stay strong on the trees through the wind and rain over the weekend and the projected forecast this week. These next two weeks look to be ideal for seeing fall colors. Be on the lookout for hickories showing their golden browns and sweetgums dazzling their purples and bright reds.”

Dive right in with this week's fall color forecast report below, and, of course, our guide to spectacular fall hikes to enjoy around Cleveland.



Slideshow

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors

Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)
21 slides
South Chagrin Reservation/Henry Church Jr. Rock Loop Trail (29 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland) South Chagrin Reservation/Henry Church Jr. Rock Loop Trail (29 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland) South Chagrin Reservation/Henry Church Jr. Rock Loop Trail (29 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland) Chapin Forest Reservation/Arbor Lane Loop Trail (30 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland) Look across rows and rows of trees, with Downtown Cleveland in the distance, at the overlook found on this trail. Whether you’re looking for a quiet bench to read a book, or to get a little work out going and explore the ledges, this trail has it all. Chapin Forest Reservation/Arbor Lane Loop Trail (30 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland) Chapin Forest Reservation/Arbor Lane Loop Trail (30 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)
Click to View 21 slides

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

How the East 81st Deli Chicken Salad Video Changed the Lives of the Business and Star, One Year Later

By Mark Oprea

Tenisha Godfrey, the 40-year-old star of the 'It's a Chicken Salad' TikTok meme, at a café off Superior Ave. in October. Godfrey is pursuing trademark rights to her slogans from the video that made her popular on social media.

Ohio Issue 1: Attacks on Parental Rights Do Not Appear in Amendment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 08: People gather for the Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom Bans OFF Columbus rally for Issue 1, October 8, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Passing Issue 2 Doesn’t Come With Automatic Expungement for Marijuana Offenses

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Marijuana plants created from clones only a few weeks old, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand

Also in News & Views

There Were 112 Domestic-Violence Fatalities in Ohio Over Past Year

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

In Ohio, 27 counties had fatal incidents of domestic violence between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the latest Domestic Violence Fatality Report.

Innovation Ohio Report Shines Light on Ohio’s ‘Missing Voters’

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

More men than women are unregistered in Ohio

Passing Issue 2 Doesn’t Come With Automatic Expungement for Marijuana Offenses

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Marijuana plants created from clones only a few weeks old, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us