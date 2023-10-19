It's Just About Peak Leaf Peeping Time in Northeast Ohio, People

click to enlarge Photo by Makayla Brown Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve

The good folks at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, citing info from "fall color reporters" sending in dispatches from across the state, this week announced it's Peak Peepin' Season across much of Ohio, and damn near peak everywhere else.“It looks like we are nearing prime fall color viewing in the Buckeye State,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said in a release, probably just to brag about his job title. “We are hoping that the leaves stay strong on the trees through the wind and rain over the weekend and the projected forecast this week. These next two weeks look to be ideal for seeing fall colors. Be on the lookout for hickories showing their golden browns and sweetgums dazzling their purples and bright reds.”Dive right in with this week's fall color forecast report below, and, of course, our guide to spectacular fall hikes to enjoy around Cleveland.