Krayzie Bone in Recovery After Sarcoidosis-Related Hospitalization

The rapper has been fighting the rare inflammatory disease for six years

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge Henderson started the Spread the Love Foundation to bring music industry education and workforce development to disadvantaged Clevelanders. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
Henderson started the Spread the Love Foundation to bring music industry education and workforce development to disadvantaged Clevelanders.

Cleveland native Anthony Henderson, better known as Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, thanked fans and credited his faith after spending more than a week in the hospital after severe coughing ruptured a blood vessel in his lung.

“Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight,” Henderson captioned a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me.”
Henderson has been fighting sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease where tiny clumps of inflamed cells known as granulomas form in one or more organs, usually including the lungs. The disease is considered chronic if it’s active for more than 2-5 years, according to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), and can be debilitating and life-threatening.

While granulomas disappear within 2-5 years for 60 percent of people with sarcoidosis, for others the disease is progressive, according to FSR. Currently, there is no cure.

“Never take life for granted enjoy it while…you have it!” Henderson continued. “Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

In a statement Henderson’s family requested privacy and continued prayers for his recovery.

