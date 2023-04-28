The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

"Lady Caroline" Will Replace Nautica Queen This Summer

The ship will take over for the Nautica Queen, which sailed Northeast Ohio for more than 30 years.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 3:56 pm

Lady Caroline will be open for events in June.
Lady Caroline will be open for events in June.
Lady Caroline, a 120-foot-long ship, is set to replace the Nautica Queen as the Cuyahoga River’s resident dining cruise. The ship is set to dock at the Flats West Bank next week and start offering events in early June, according to developer Jacobs Entertainment, Inc.

“This stylish ride absolutely will be one of the best ways to experience Cleveland,” Lady Caroline’s director of operations Ellen Kelley said in a statement.

The Lady Caroline, which is passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway at the moment, will feature a buffet, bars and DJ entertainment.

Since it was christened in Cleveland in 1992, the Nautica Queen has been docked at the Flats West Bank outside the Powerhouse. Although its tenure as a Cleveland icon is coming to a close, the Nautica Queen may find a new life elsewhere.

“We’ve invested significant resources, time and energy into Nautica Queen over the years, but before she became part of our family in 1992 she was embraced by other communities in Ohio and Michigan,” said Jacobs Entertainment executive Vice President Patrick McKinley in a statement. “As for the 42-year-old ship’s next chapter, there definitely could still be new waters for her to explore.”

Information about the Lady Caroline’s christening, cruise schedules, events and more will be available soon.

