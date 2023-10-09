Legal Weed In November? Cleveland Weed Con Attendees Think Time is Nigh for Ohio

"Hey, if it's not November, it's going to be the next November"

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 9:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Juan Collado Diaz, an organizer with the Sensible Movement Coalition, thinks that legalization is coming soon in Ohio. Ironically enough, he doesn't smoke, and sees Issue 2 more of a constitutional rights ballot. "I'm an activist," he said, "but I don't partake." - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Juan Collado Diaz, an organizer with the Sensible Movement Coalition, thinks that legalization is coming soon in Ohio. Ironically enough, he doesn't smoke, and sees Issue 2 more of a constitutional rights ballot. "I'm an activist," he said, "but I don't partake."
Recently, at the IX Center, talk of Delta 9 and CBD fluttered across tables. Disposable cherry vape cartridges were sold across from pineapple slushies and Pringles cans. Some spoke of chrome cannabinoid extraction contraptions; others bought $40 "Couch Lock" THC chocolate or hawked Sun Bites or Luster pods.

But there was one topic undeniably floating around every attendee's consciousness at last weekend's Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit: The possibility that legal weed could be coming to Ohio this November.

One out of two issues on the statewide ballot November 7th, Issue 2 would effectively, if passed, make Ohio the 24th recreational state in the country. All Ohioans, according to the current ballot language, would be able to possess—and digest!—two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana, 15 grams in concentrate, and be able to grow up to a dozen Cannabis sativa plants at their home.

Though the legalization ballot issue failed in 2015 (64 percent of Ohioans voted no), a spirit of hopefulness pervaded the pungent booths on Friday, where both vendors and attendees agreed that this November is their best shot yet at creating a free market.

"It seems that this year is more progressive. It seems this year is most likely to pass," Juan Collado Diaz, an organizer for the Sensible Movement Coalition, said dressed in a festively green suit, dotted with "flowers." "I think I'm more optimistic because more people will be out to vote."

By June, campaigners to make Ohio a "rec" state accumulated the requisite 125,00 signatures needed to place Issue 2 on the November ballot. By July 25, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a noted opponent to marijuana legalization, announced the campaign was short by 679 votes. They had ten days. Nine days later, 6,545 signatures were handed in.
click to enlarge Attendees at the IX Center on Friday, October 6th. Sea-foam signs pushing "YES 2" were ubiquitous. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Attendees at the IX Center on Friday, October 6th. Sea-foam signs pushing "YES 2" were ubiquitous.
Just like in California and Michigan, and the 12 other states, before, making weed kosher here would come with its—yes—highs and lows. Probably the most beneficial for the state, as many were quick to point out Friday, is the lucrative 10-percent tax on all sales. That tax revenue would go directly into a "social equity and jobs program," a sort of recompense for minorities who've been jailed due to weed possession almost four times more than their white counterparts.

But, as many at the IX Center were okay admitting, legal weed could spell potentially hazardous effects as recreational dispenseries pop up en masse from Cleveland to Cincinnati. From 2017 to 2021, for example, a study in Pediatrics found a staggering 1,375 percent spike in kids six and under eating edibles accidentally. In the same four year span, ten U.S. states went recreational.
Related
Elizabeth Walters is the current chair of the Ohio Democratic Party and a councilwoman in Summit County.

Ohio Dem. Chair Liz Walters On Abortion, Weed, and Calling Frank LaRose a 'Loser': "If this issue fails, it will force extreme out-of-touch views from the Ohio legislature on all Ohio women—full stop"

"The public health impact of marijuana legalization remains controversial with unintentional intoxication risks in children, the combined use of marijuana with other drugs, driving safety concerns while using marijuana," a study analyzing the impact of Michigan's legalization concluded, "and the unknown risk of other potential health problems such as pulmonary disorders or psychosis."

Lenny Berry, the organizer of the OCHBS since 2019 and a father of two, played down the hazards to kids, suggesting that, just like guns locked up in the house or prescribed opiates, the onus lays on bud-friendly parents. After all, many of the Delta 9 or hemp-derived THCV canisters sold on Friday had tamper-evident caps. "It's not the industry per se," he said. "It's the parent neglect."
click to enlarge Delta 9, which is a calmer form of THC, might decrease in sales if weed products were made legal. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Delta 9, which is a calmer form of THC, might decrease in sales if weed products were made legal.
click to enlarge Smaller businesses, like Plant Puff in North Ridgeville, could grow if Issue 2 passes. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Smaller businesses, like Plant Puff in North Ridgeville, could grow if Issue 2 passes.
click to enlarge Most of the attendees on Friday were medical card carriers. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Most of the attendees on Friday were medical card carriers.
Viewing legal weed as a kind of constitutional right, Berry walked around the IX Center in the guise of advocate more than a kind of salesman, it seemed. When prompted, he showed guests to sea-foam "YES 2" signs, or networked with notable growers.

"I want to see people have an opportunity to do what's best for them the same way they would have for any other gun laws or what have you," Berry said, walking from booth to booth.

Freedom, constitutional rights, et cetera, sounds patriotic, and attendees were right to connect the Americanism of legal weed with their bang for their buck.

As the economical effects can't be denied: After one obtains their medical card, pays state fees, goes to mandatory routine doctor visits, buys the obligatory pipes or grinders, and spends—on average—$250 for an ounce of flowery medicine, they're looking at four figures drained from their bank accounts.

"Yeah, they don't make it easy in this state," Linda Phillips, 72, said. To calm her anxiety-driven muscle spasms, Phillips, who's based in Wooster, has to travel almost an hour to the nearest medical dispensary in Akron. Phillips, a "constitutional conservative" who's wheelchair bound, added, "I have to pay someone to drive me 40 minutes! On top of the $200 just to get my medical card."

From a macro economic view, the effects of legal weed are a little harder to pin down. If Issue 2 does pass in November, it could take months or years for the legal framework to be put in place. .

Whenever that happens, the free market perks are often foreseen, good and bad. Med-only dispensaries, like Rise, said they would transition to selling product to anyone over the age of 21 with a driver's license. A free market, others said, could lead to a capitalistic flood. Or as one vendor said, "like Dollar Generals": pre-established dispensaries in Michigan or New Jersey could easily cross state lines to out-compete with Ohio weed startups.

"It's just too much money to be missed upon," Andre Deal, 35, told Scene. "You know what I mean? So much money to be grabbed upon. And now is our chance to actually get and benefit from it as a state."

Deal and his 33-year-old wife Brittany have watchful eyes. If and when Issue 2 passes, the Deals will, they said, already be hunting their stake in the game. Even now, as they walked around perusing glassware and handing out business cards, they had the seedlings of a future dispensary brewing in their minds.

"I understand what the market is. I understand and see the future," Deal said, adamantly. "Hey, if it's not November, it's going to be the next November. If not that, then the next November. It's going to happen."
Related
BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Workers remove lower leaves from marijuana plants to increase the growth above in a flowering room, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

Medical Marijuana Cultivation Sites Could Also Harvest Adult-Use Weed If Ohio Initiative Passes: PharmaCann, a Level I medical marijuana cultivation facility, harvests 36 times a year in Licking County.

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Four Years Later, Officials Report No Progress in Metroparks Double Homicide Cold Case, But Fresh Hope Comes With National Coverage

By Lucy McKernan

Kate Brown (left) and Carnell Sledge (right)

‘Legacy of Neglect’ Showcased in Ohio Schools Report

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

‘Legacy of Neglect’ Showcased in Ohio Schools Report

John Zitzner, Founder of Breakthrough Charter Schools, Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

By Vince Grzegorek

Zitzner, 68

A New Survey of Cleveland Musicians Will Attempt to Calibrate Local Scene

By Mark Oprea

Sean Watterson, the owner of the Happy Dog and member of the Cleveland Music Club Coalition, at his bar on September 27, 2023.

Also in News & Views

Could Legalizing Marijuana Cause More Fatal Car Crashes in Ohio?

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio could soon join neighbors like Illinois and Michigan in establishing a legal recreational marijuana industry.

‘Legacy of Neglect’ Showcased in Ohio Schools Report

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

‘Legacy of Neglect’ Showcased in Ohio Schools Report

Advocacy Groups Challenge Newest Ohio House and Senate Redistricting Maps

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — SEPTEMBER 20: Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair Keith Faber review maps proposed by the Republicans at the commission meeting, September 20, 2023, in the Lobby Hearing Room at the James A. Rhodes Office Tower in Columbus, Ohio.

Inside the Book-Ban Machine: The Rise of 'Parental Rights' Groups and Their Efforts to Ban Books

By Eliza Siegel, Emma Rubin

Inside the Book-Ban Machine: The Rise of 'Parental Rights' Groups and Their Efforts to Ban Books
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us