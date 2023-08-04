Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Matthew Ahn to Challenge Michael O'Malley in Race for County Prosecutor

Running on a progressive platform, Ahn believes O'Malley's tenure has been dominated by outdated ideas about criminal justice

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 7:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Matthew Ahn, a 32-year-old law professor and public defender, is lining up to challenge current County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley in next year's election. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Matthew Ahn, a 32-year-old law professor and public defender, is lining up to challenge current County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley in next year's election.
As Cleveland stares down a summer crime wave, Matthew Ahn, a progressive Democrat, is set to begin his campaign for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

"I would say the reforms I'm looking for are largely evidence-based, common sense reforms," Ahn said. "These are the kinds of things that are actually going to promote safety long term."

Ahn, 32, is eyeing down what may be a political mountain. After his official campaign launch at Rockefeller Park on August 8th, he will wrangle together a team of dozens of volunteers, and staffer Ellen Kubit, to door-knock his way to the summit: unseating Michael O'Malley, the 59-year-old Democrat who's been in office since January 2017. (O'Malley won a re-election in 2020 unchallenged.)

A professor of law at Cleveland State and former public defender for the U.S. District Court, Ahn carries a suite of various legal philosophies that have charged his fight for the prosecutor's seat. After three years of writing release memos for the post-convicted—many who were seeking "compassionate release"—Ahn first explored the viability of facing O'Malley in January.

Seven months of groundwork have turned into a platter of progressive changes to what Ahn labels O'Malley's "outdated ideas": reducing what's called discretionary bindovers, or the prosecutor's decision to try a minor as an adult; curbing overcrowding of the 1,600-plus person jail by replacing cash bail with a sort of binary system—bond or no bond; and ramping up services for those awaiting trial.

"Part of the improvements we need to happen is to make sure that there are more support for the folks out on bonds," Ahn said, making reference to the county's 99-bed Diversion Center on East 55th St. But yet still the onus reaches back to the judges. "People want certainly, and certainly is very difficult."

As is proving, Ahn said, the worth of capital punishment. Cuyahoga County has long been a leader nationwide in death penalty cases, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Ahn cites the case of Michael Buhner, who, after twenty years imprisoned, was exonerated in July, as further proof that executions could always result in moral and judicial regret. (And apparently cost the state millions of more in legal fees.)

"It does not work," Ahn said. "It is prone to errors, prone to bias. It's too expensive. It is not necessary. We do not need to seek the death penalty in any case."

A native of North Royalton, Ahn spent his childhood and teenage years as a kind of Northeast Ohio wunderkind. At 13, influenced by his professorial parents, he was admitted to Case Western Reserve to study chemistry and piano. Four years later, at 17, Ahn was composing on a graduate level at the University of Minnesota.

After switching to law in his mid-twenties, bent on "fixing public school funding equity issues," Ahn relocated to New York to work in a string of firms.

Back in Northeast Ohio during Covid-19, Ahn worked as a public defender for the Northern Ohio District Court, writing "dozens and dozens" of sentencing memos for guilty-plea clients, the majority of whom encountered the justice system when they were tweens.

It's such cases where Ahn grew his compassionate eye for the roots of crime.

"If we had found those folks back then," he said, "they would not have been on that track to continue committing crimes. And end up in federal prisons."

Following Ahn's official campaign start next week, he will begin ramping up his volunteer base in time for March's primary election. So far, he's raised $182,000, mostly from his personal network, in-state and out-of-state.

As of early August, Ahn currently has no competitors in his bid to out-seat O'Malley, who when reached for comment told Scene, "He’s only lived here the last two years, so I’m not certain how much he can know about me or the [prosecutor's office]."

"He just got his law license in Ohio in June 2022 and formed his exploratory committee only six months later," O'Malley said. "He's never practiced in a courtroom in common pleas in Ohio. He's the least experienced candidate to ever run for county prosecutor, maybe not just in Cuyahoga, but the entire state. Have you ever handled a case in common pleas? Have you ever handled a case in muni court? Does he think his platform of defund the police — which he's supported on social media over the years — is appropriate given the level of violence we're seeing in our community?"

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Council Public Safety Meeting Puts Pressure on Police Staffing, Bibb's Anti-Crime Program Amid Wave of Summer Offenses

By Mark Oprea

Safety Director Karrie Howard and Chief Wayne Drummond at Wednesday's Safety Committee meeting, where Mayor Bibb's RISE initiative was scrutinized in light of Cleveland's latest crime spike.

This Month's MIX at CMA Will Be a New Orleans-Style Bash

By Maria Elena Scott

All galleries remain open for viewing during MIX.

86% of Ohio’s Large Rivers Met Water Quality Standards, New Study Shows

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio River Paddlefest

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

By Scene Staff

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

Also in News & Views

86% of Ohio’s Large Rivers Met Water Quality Standards, New Study Shows

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio River Paddlefest

Ohio Libertarians Allege Secretary of State LaRose Mixing Issue 1 Campaign with Official Duty

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — JULY 26: A yard sign in support of Ohio Issue 1 which if passed at the August 8 special election would require a 60% vote to pass future citizen-initiated amendments including the Reproductive Freedom Amendment which will be on the ballot in November, July 26, 2023, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.\

Sen. Sherrod Brown Touts Bill That Would Rein in Large Investors Who Buy Up Single-Family Homes

By Katherine Barrier

The Stop Predatory Investing Act comes as the country faces a growing housing shortage.

Frank LaRose's Office Promotes Wrong Date for August Special Election in Official Email

By Madeline Fening

Frank LaRose's Office Promotes Wrong Date for August Special Election in Official Email
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us