Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman Gets 10-Year Contract Extension, Raise

Zimmerman has helped grow the Metroparks by 15 percent—mostly through "strategic land acquisition"

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 8:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Metroparks' Centennial Trail Lake Link. - Cleveland Metroparks
Cleveland Metroparks
The Metroparks' Centennial Trail Lake Link.

Brian Zimmerman, the well-liked executive who helped blossom the Metroparks system since 2010, last week was given an extension to spearhead the park system for another ten years. The CEO will also get another raise, with a new base salary of $340,000 and annual raises up to 3.95% along with annual bonuses of up to 10% of his salary.

In a statement Thursday, Bruce Rinker, the president of the board of park commissioners, lauded Zimmerman for his efforts to bring Metroparks onto the national stage.

In 2016 and 2021, the system grabbed the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park Management by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, often seen as the gold standard of outdoor plaudits. 
click to enlarge Zimmerman - Cleveland Metroparks
Cleveland Metroparks
Zimmerman


"[Zimmerman] has helped establish the Cleveland Metroparks as one of the most recognized and highly regard park systems in the nation," Rinker said in press release. The contract renewal, Rinker added "ensures his commitment to and stewardship of Cleveland Metroparks for years to come."

While the parks system has received regional accolades for its continued growth —now tallying a combined 24,350 acres—it has also received pushback on certain projects, including NIMBY public comment for a Solon rail trail and more recent anger over the immiment displacement of residents in Collinwood.

In February, the 139 residents of the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park decried the Western Reserve Land Conservancy's decision to turn the land over to the Metroparks for a future park. Residents told Scene then that they have 12 to 15 months to vacate.

But not all of the system's expansion efforts have been met with ire. Its planned trail connectors, like the proposed Euclid Creek Greenway and a link between Downtown and University Circle, have been roundly praised.

Zimmerman's embrace of the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Strategy, much better known as CHEERS, has won him the approval of east side wards, which have been notoriously left out of Metroparks' development. It will soon take over management of the southern portion of Gordon Park, 48 acres between East 72nd and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, if all goes smoothly.

Zimmerman's 10-year extension comes in tandem with the Metroparks' Second Century of Stewardship Initiative, the system's third strategic plan during Zimmerman's tenure.

Promising to "conserve, connect, welcome, engage, sustain and innovate," the plan aims to work off the city and county's mission to amplify the importance of Cleveland's lakefront in years to come.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here’s the Satirical Piece About Jim Renacci His Team Demanded We Delete Because They Thought You Wouldn’t Think It Was a Joke

By Vince Grzegorek

Here’s the Satirical Piece About Jim Renacci His Team Demanded We Delete Because They Thought You Wouldn’t Think It Was a Joke

A Canton-Based Christian Health Nonprofit Saddled Thousands With Debt as It Built a Family Empire Including a Pot Farm, a Bank and an Airline

By Ryan Gabrielson and J. David McSwane, ProPublica

A Canton-Based Christian Health Nonprofit Saddled Thousands With Debt as It Built a Family Empire Including a Pot Farm, a Bank and an Airline

Ohio State Teachers Retirement System Had Massive Investment in Silicon Valley Bank

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

A Silicon Valley Bank office in Arizona

At Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus Meeting, Strong Arguments Against Subsidies for Browns Stadium Renovation

By Mark Oprea

FirstEnergy Stadium, which we're still paying off

Also in News & Views

Scientists Sound Alarm on Fracking Near Muskingum, Ohio Watershed

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Since 2011, Ohio has allowed companies to lease state land for oil and gas drilling.

Anti-Abortion Group Protect Women Ohio is Spending $5 Million on New Ad Campaign

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Former PUCO Commissioner: Ohio Energy Policy Is Incoherent, Asymmetrical, and Driven by Special Interests

By Ashley C. Brown

Former PUCO Commissioner: Ohio Energy Policy Is Incoherent, Asymmetrical, and Driven by Special Interests

Ohio State Teachers Retirement System Had Massive Investment in Silicon Valley Bank

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

A Silicon Valley Bank office in Arizona
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us