Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

New Podcast Details 2011 Zanesville Exotic Animal Tragedy

Police killed 49 animals after they were set free in 2011

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 10:50 am

New Podcast Details 2011 Zanesville Exotic Animal Tragedy
Painting by Claire Flath
A new podcast, Life on the Ark!, launches today and tells the story of the Zanesville Massacre, the 2011 tragedy where 49 exotic animals were released by owner Terry Thompson before being gunned down Muskingum County police in a frantic effort to maintain public safety.

Created by Kelly Swope, it tells how the massacre altered local life, along with state and federal laws, through interviews with a multitude of people directly involved with the event, all in an attempt to shed light on what they went through and its aftermath.

The man responsible for the chaos in Zanesville, Terry Thompson, released the inhabitants of his private animal sanctuary before he fatally shot himself. Among the animals killed by police were 18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions, six black bears, three cougars, two grizzly bears and a baboon — it’s also believed a monkey was eaten by one of the large cats after they were freed.

As a result of Thompson’s actions, Ohio was compelled to pass legislation on exotic animal ownership laws with hopes of preventing similar incidents in the future. The five surviving animals were returned to Thompson’s widow in May of 2012.

Life on the Ark!, which will run for 8 episodes, will be available on Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, Apple and Google Podcasts. To learn more, visit lifeonthearkpodcast.com.

Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Great Lakes Science Center 25th Anniversary Celebration

Photos From the Great Lakes Science Center 25th Anniversary Celebration
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Filter out all those " mistake on the lake" comments from people who have never even been here. Cleveland is an underrated town, which is fine by me. Bloom where you are planted. Via The_Kielbasa_Kid/Reddit

26 Cleveland Life Hacks, According To Reddit Users
Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Great Lakes Science Center 25th Anniversary Celebration

Photos From the Great Lakes Science Center 25th Anniversary Celebration
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Filter out all those " mistake on the lake" comments from people who have never even been here. Cleveland is an underrated town, which is fine by me. Bloom where you are planted. Via The_Kielbasa_Kid/Reddit

26 Cleveland Life Hacks, According To Reddit Users
Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Great Lakes Science Center 25th Anniversary Celebration

Photos From the Great Lakes Science Center 25th Anniversary Celebration
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Filter out all those " mistake on the lake" comments from people who have never even been here. Cleveland is an underrated town, which is fine by me. Bloom where you are planted. Via The_Kielbasa_Kid/Reddit

26 Cleveland Life Hacks, According To Reddit Users
Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Trending

Ten Ohio Counties Ban Wind, Solar Projects Under New State Law

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Solar panels

East Cleveland Seeking Recall of Councilman Who Held Back to School Fundraiser With Strippers

By Sam Allard

East Cleveland City Hall

Tony George, Now Formally Linked to HB6, Co-Hosting Fundraiser for Lee Weingart

By Sam Allard

Tony George, Now Formally Linked to HB6, Co-Hosting Fundraiser for Lee Weingart

“God, No, Not Another Case.” COVID-Related Stillbirths Didn’t Have to Happen

By Duaa Eldeib, ProPublica

Ginger and Kendal Munro visit their daughter Elliotte’s grave. She was stillborn at 27 weeks.

Also in News & Views

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

By Sam Allard

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

East Cleveland Seeking Recall of Councilman Who Held Back to School Fundraiser With Strippers

By Sam Allard

East Cleveland City Hall

City of Cleveland, MetroHealth Hosting Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics on Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

City of Cleveland, MetroHealth Hosting Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics on Friday

Tony George, Now Formally Linked to HB6, Co-Hosting Fundraiser for Lee Weingart

By Sam Allard

Tony George, Now Formally Linked to HB6, Co-Hosting Fundraiser for Lee Weingart
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us