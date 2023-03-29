Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wants to Spend $388 Million Putting Police in Schools

Advocates say increased police presence isn't beneficial to kids

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 8:27 am

According to EducationWeek, 91% of all School Resource Officers nationwide are armed.
(Adobe Stock)
According to EducationWeek, 91% of all School Resource Officers nationwide are armed.

Advocacy groups said they are concerned about the lack of accountability surrounding Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's $388 million proposal to staff schools with police officers known as school resource officers.

Cyan Blackwell, policy strategist for the ACLU of Ohio, explained the increased presence of police in schools over the past few decades has led to students being criminalized for behavior once handled by a principal, such as using a cell phone in class or disrespecting a teacher.

"We've been relying heavily on police officers to respond to these minor infractions," Blackwell pointed out. "Which has often led to exclusionary discipline practices such as suspending a student from school or expelling a student, as well as school-based arrests and referrals to juvenile court."

She noted research showed Black students in Cincinnati are nearly five times more likely to face discipline and law enforcement referrals than their white peers, beginning what has been described as a school to prison pipeline.

TaKasha Smith, executive director of the Juvenile Justice Coalition, believes there should be guardrails around the proposed funding to help determine the effectiveness of adding school resources officers, and to boost transparency for families.

"Some really simple first steps to increase trust for the community, for the schools, for the children is that police officers who have excessive use of force, who have those claims on the record, should not be dealing primarily with our kids," Smith contended.

Alison Paxson, senior policy associate for the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio, acknowledged school safety is not a one-size-fits-all issue, and said school administrators need funding flexibility to best serve students.

"We need to ensure local control is honored for schools to choose to hire a school counselor instead of a police officer based on their own local contexts and needs," Paxson urged.

According to the ACLU, Ohio schools average one school counselor for every 500 students in the classroom.

