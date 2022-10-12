This Isn't the First Time Cleveland Walleye Fisherman Jacob Runyan Has Been Accused of Cheating. We Interviewed Him After the Last Incident

click to enlarge YouTube screengrab Chase Cominsky (left) and Jacob Runyan (right) posing at the LEWT

fishing equivalent of a mathematically improbable poker heater. It was simply not possible, with all the variations and stiff competition, that they would win as often as they did, netting hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes along the way. Gossip grew after the pair won the Rossford Walleye Roundup, after which, instead of donating their fish to a local food pantry, as is custom, the pair took their fish home, an indication something was fishy with their catch.



(Rossford authorites investigated claims the duo had cheated, but prosecutors declined to bring any charges.





Whatever his feelings about customs, Runyan, in conversation with Scene, seemed to balk at rules and strictures, and questioned polygraphs as an enforcement measure.





