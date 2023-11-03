Unmet Transportation Needs in Kinsman Reflect Neighborhood’s High Number of Driver’s License Suspensions

Residents who live in the 44104 ZIP code were among the most likely to call 211 for help with transportation in recent years

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 7:22 am

click to enlarge Cassandra Jones, chief administrative bailiff at Cleveland Heights Municipal Court, ushers in people in court for driving under suspension on Jan. 11. The group watched a short video about the court process after meeting with a prosecutor. “We operate on volume,” Jones told reporters. - Gus Chan for The Marshall Project
Gus Chan for The Marshall Project
Cassandra Jones, chief administrative bailiff at Cleveland Heights Municipal Court, ushers in people in court for driving under suspension on Jan. 11. The group watched a short video about the court process after meeting with a prosecutor. “We operate on volume,” Jones told reporters.
This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletters, and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and Facebook.

A Cleveland neighborhood with one of Ohio’s highest rates of driver’s license suspensions is also among the city’s most prevalent helpline callers, according to recent research.

The 2-1-1 helpline established by United Way of Greater Cleveland offers guidance to residents asking for assistance in obtaining information on basic needs, including transportation.

According to research presented at Data Days CLE by Brian Mikelbank, an associate professor of urban studies at Cleveland State University, and Legal Aid Society attorney Anne K. Sweeney, residents who live in the 44104 ZIP code were among the most likely to call 211 for help with transportation from 2016 through 2020.

The Kinsman area is home to primarily Black residents and has a high rate of poverty. The neighborhood also has one of the state’s highest rates for driver’s license suspensions. The Marshall Project - Cleveland recently found that debt-related driver’s license suspensions — for reasons such as not having proof of insurance, failing to pay court fines, or missing child support payments — affect millions of Ohioans.
