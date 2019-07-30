Boaz Cafe to Open Second Restaurant in University Heights Next Week

Update: Boaz in University Heights officially opens next week. Diners can look forward to a March 9th opening.
For more on the second location Boaz, which originally opened in Ohio City, check out our news item below.
Aladdin's Eatery
unveiled its health-focused, fast-casual spinoff Boaz Café
two years ago in Ohio City (2549 Lorain Ave., 216-458-9225) with eyes on future expansion. The first phase of those expansion plans will occur this fall when the company unveils its new East Side location. Boaz is moving into the former Sweet Melissa space (20630 John Carroll Blvd.) in University Heights, near the campus of John Carroll University.
For those unfamiliar with the concept, Boaz is a contemporary bowl-based café that focuses on light, bright, fresh and vividly flavored Middle Eastern fare. The fully customizable bowls begin with greens or lentils, which are then topped with beef shawarma or grilled chicken, followed by hummus or baba, and then a selection of a dozen different garnishes such as radishes, pickled turnips and salata, the classic chopped salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and herbs. The final step is a drizzle of tahini yogurt, hot sauce or that magical Aladdin's garlic sauce.
But there’s more to Boaz than the bowls. A small kitchen also turns out customer favorites like fattoush salads, falafel appetizers, spicy cauliflower hummus and rolled pita sandwiches. There is also a roster of fresh-pressed juices and smoothies.
“It seems like everyone is doing a bowl but you have to give the customers what they want and like,” explains Fares Chamoun, president of Aladdin's. “At first we were hesitant to do it because my dad is a nut about providing a really awesome full-service experience, but we’re answering that demand with this concept.”
At 3,000 square feet, the space is much larger than the original in Ohio City. It will be completely re-imagined by Richardson Design, with a polished look and feel that will propel the brand well into the future. There will be a line to left when you enter and a roomy dining room around it.
Look for an opening day sometime this fall.
