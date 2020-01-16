Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Police Need Help Finding Northeast Ohio Man Who Stole Scooter Full of Beer From Acme

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM

Wednesday morning, one man went grocery shopping for beer at the Acme Fresh Market in Canton using a motorized shopping cart. He then reportedly exited the store, still riding the Acme-owned scooter, without paying for multiple cases of beer.

Neither the man nor the cart full of beer ⁠— which look to be cases of Bud Light (breakfast of champions!) from the picture ⁠— have been recovered.

Now Jackson Township police are asking the public for help in identifying the thief.



Anyone with information about the man and his beer should reach out to the Jackson Township police at 330-834-3960, or anonymously at 330-834-3967.

See the official Facebook post below:
