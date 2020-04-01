Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Mike DeWine Dispatching National Guard to Cleveland, Columbus Cincinnati to Prepare for COVID-19 Surge

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • The Ohio Channel


Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he has deployed the National Guard to Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati to help prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases, expected by medical experts to hit Ohio near the end of April or beginning of May.

To prepare for anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, DeWine said that officials had separated the state into three hospital regions — Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati-Dayton — and that locations were being scouted in each region to build excess capacity.



Right now, DeWine said, space in hospitals is temporarily increasing because of the cancellation of elective procedures. But DeWine and the Department of Health have been anticipating a need for additional capacity when the biggest wave of positive cases and the associated hospital stays arrive.

Teams from the National Guard are now working with local engineers and hospitals to plan build-outs. Wednesday afternoon, teams were assessing the possibility of using both the Columbus Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati to expand hospital capacity in those regions.

In Cleveland, both the Huntington Convention Center and the IX Center have been floated as potential "field hospital" sites for overflow capacity. DeWine mentioned that unused college dorm rooms, hotel rooms and unoccupied medical offices may also be conscripted for use.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Heinen's Pepper Pike Store Reopened After Deep Cleaning Following Employee's Positive COVID-19 Test Read More

  2. Fearful Cleveland Clinic Nurse On Hospital's PPE Policies: "The Clinic Should Be Creating the Standard of Care, Not Lowering It" Read More

  3. First Positive COVID-19 Test at an Ohio Prison is Worse Than it Seems Read More

  4. Lawyers Discovered Long-Hidden Evidence at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. Now, a Death Row Inmate May Get Another Shot at Justice Read More

  5. As a Record Number of Ohio Unemployment Applicants Express Frustration, State Officials Say They're Working on Solutions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation