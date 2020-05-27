Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Cleveland to Celebrate Fourth of July on September 19

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ERIK DROST FLCKR/CC
  • Photo courtesy Erik Drost Flckr/CC
Cleveland is optimistic that it won't have to completely cancel the city's official Fourth of July festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Unofficial celebrations will undoubtedly continue right on schedule, much to the chagrin of area dogs.)

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced today that it is simply postponing the Light Up the Lake fireworks shebang until Sept. 19, by which time Cleveland will be in the mood for another round of patriotic explosions.



“After weeks of researching ways to go forward with the fireworks as planned, we decided that the most prudent and safe way to celebrate was to reschedule Light Up the Lake for a later date,” DCA's Joe Marinucci said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating together in the fall with the many families who traditionally visit downtown Cleveland for this annual event.”

