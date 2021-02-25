Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Young Lefty Stefan Knaack Running for Cleveland City Council in "Forgotten" Ward 11

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM

COURTESY STEFAN KNAACK
  • Courtesy Stefan Knaack

At 23 years old, Stefan Knaack is far and away the youngest candidate for Cleveland City Council in 2021. The recent Cleveland State University alum and diehard Cleveland sports fan has announced his candidacy in Ward 11, a west side ward that includes the eastern sliver of Jefferson, the western sliver of Cudell and the residential streets off of West Boulevard.

"It also has this weird section [North of Madison]" Knaack told Scene in a recent phone interview, "that was pretty much just created to include Dona Brady's house."



Knaack currently works as a delivery driver for Jimmy John's and said his campaign is about elevating residents living on the margins and "forgotten" communities like Ward 11. 

"Like a lot of people, I'm disillusioned with the way politics works in Cleveland," he said. "There's very much an 'in-crowd,' both in terms of politicians and neighborhoods. Ward 11 is not one of them."

Knaack is not a lifelong resident of the ward. As the child of divorced parents, he spent his youth in a number of western suburbs and graduated from Brookside High School in Sheffield Lake. He went on to study political science and sociology at CSU, where he was active in a number of left-wing student political organizations and with the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign of 2016. He moved to Ward 11 in 2018 with four roommates, to save money on rent.

"I'm running for council because our government leaves too many people behind," he said. "People have been abandoned for so long that they aren't even interested in participating any more. My campaign is about fighting for them."

click to enlarge Cleveland's Ward 11
  • Cleveland's Ward 11
Knaack told Scene that he's also explicitly interested in challenging what he views as "political dynasties" in Cleveland, perpetuated by council's appointment process.

"Nothing against [current councilman] Brian Mooney, but he's a continuation of the Dona Brady dynasty that's been in Ward 11 for decades. What has that got us?" He asked. "Not very much."

Longtime councilwoman Dona Brady appointed Mooney in early 2020. She was reportedly so intent on preserving his (and by extension, her) control in the ward that when former city council president Martin Sweeney threatened to launch a campaign there, though he lived in Ward 16, Brady and her husband Dan helped orchestrate Sweeney's election to Cuyahoga County Council last month, replacing the outgoing Dan Brady.

Knaack recognized the long odds in taking on political forces such as these. Furthermore, he acknowledge his lack of legislative and professional experience — "I mean Mooney's a lawyer, I'm not,"— but said he would offer a different perspective for residents who are interested in actual representation.

"The job is to be a representative, right?" Knaack said. "Well, I want to represent them. I'm a renter, just like 63 percent of Ward 11, and I've had to deal with many of the same struggles they have. I know how hard it is to have to decide between paying rent or putting food in your stomach."

As for specific ward projects, Knaack said he'd like to gather more input from residents. But he knows firsthand that they complain regularly about the condition of roads and the regularity of snow plowing relative to adjacent wards. He also said he'd like to use discretionary funds to establish a ward office that he would use as his home base, and which he said would help promote resident engagement and accessibility. 

As with other candidates, the pandemic has complicated traditional campaign activities, but Knaack said he still intends to do direct voter outreach and has a small group of committed volunteers to help knock on doors. He is raising funds through ActBlue. 

"City council needs youth and a surge of new ideas in every ward," he said. "Cleveland deserves better."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Who on Earth is "Dick Knoth" and Why is He Running for Mayor of Cleveland? Read More

  2. In a Market Not Exactly Lacking in Fried Chicken Options, Chicken Ranch Stands Out Read More

  3. Car Dealer Bernie Moreno Resigns from MetroHealth Board of Trustees Read More

  4. A Young, Politically Engaged Group of Cleveland Poets is Building Community Through Art, On and Off the Page Read More

  5. Chef Ben Bebenroth to Launch Virtual Food Hall Featuring Multiple Concepts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation