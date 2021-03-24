Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Scene & Heard

Got Your Covid Vaccine? Cleveland Cinemas Will Give You a Free Popcorn

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM

Add Cleveland Cinemas to the list of places offering bonus rewards for getting that jab in the arm.

Once you've gotten your Covid vaccine you can head to either the Cedar Lee or Chagrin Cinemas locations with your vax card to get a free popcorn with any ticket purchase March 26th through April 30th.



Beer, donuts, popcorn. What more can you ask for?

Beginning this weekend, get a FREE 44oz POPCORN with any purchase when you show your vaccination card at the theatre through April 30th. (valid at both Cedar Lee Theatre & Chagrin Cinemas)

Posted by Cedar Lee Theatre on Monday, March 22, 2021

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cleveland Cinemas, Covid Vaccine Bonuses

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Shot to Life: A Dispatch From the Wolstein Center Mass Covid Vaccination Site Read More

  2. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

  3. Black Pig to Host Weekend of Collaboration Dinners with All-Star Lineup of Prior Chefs Read More

  4. Keith Urban, Blake Shelton Headline Two-Day 'Bash on the Bay' Concert This Summer on Put-in-Bay Read More

  5. DeWine To Open Up Vaccines to Everyone Early, Assuming Appointments are Available. (They Are. Go Get the Shot) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation