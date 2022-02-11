Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 11, 2022

Scene & Heard

Longtime Owner Sells Lido Lounge, Reflects on Twenty Years in Business

Posted By on Fri, Feb 11, 2022 at 2:51 PM

Lido Lounge - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Lido Lounge

The longtime owner of the Lido Lounge is owner no more.

The paperwork was signed and sealed today finalizing the sale of the iconic West 117th St. adult entertainment establishment to a new ownership group.



Sandra, or as everyone who knows her calls her, Sandy, talked with Scene this afternoon just minutes after her "final day." It was emotional, though she said it all hadn't really set in yet.

Scene: How does it feel?

Sandy: It's been 18 years. After my husband passed away I was going to keep it for two years but then I just ended up keeping it, because I love to work and I love to be busy. It was something that kept me busy. He had it for 37 years before he passed, and I took it over for 18 years after that.

Scene: Were you involved in the business before he passed away?

Sandy: I wasn't, no. I didn't want anything to do with it. I tried to never tell people we owned it even.

Scene: What changed?

Sandy: After he passed away it was just there and I had to take care of it. I just kind of saw it as a challenge, to make it a better business.

Scene: It's been around and stuck around through some weird times and lean times.

Sandy: It's stayed through a lot. It's a tough business. It's not easy, but I'm glad I'm out. I'm not glad about not working anymore. I didn't really work in the bar, but it kept me busy seven days a week and being there and setting everything up. I think I'm going to be happy.

Scene: You've undoubtedly accumulated some stories.

Sandy: Some funny. Some bad.

Scene: Those who know you talk about how much you care about everyone that works there.

Sandy: I do. When I had to tell the bartenders, I asked them to come to the bar and they walked through the door, and I'm going to choke up now, and when they walked in I just started crying. They've just been with me for so long. I'm one of those people that if you help me I'll help you. And I think I get overattached. So it's been emotional.

Scene: Lido is an institution and has become this thing that people make jokes about but everyone seems to have affection for. Hell, someone made a Lido Lounge squirrel house. What's that affection and ribbing feel like?

Sandy: It's all because it's been around so long. It's funny, my nephew lives in California, and this was the second time this has happened to him, but he was in an Uber and the driver said he was from Cleveland and my nephew said, Oh, my aunt has a club there. You know, he tells him, and the driver goes, Oh my god, Lido, my favorite place. So yeah, it's kind of like that.

Scene: Why sell now?

Sandy: There were two different groups that had been interested like the last four years, and they kept coming to me and coming to me and I would tell them I wasn't ready yet. But now I was. Even today, we don't tell anyone we know that we own it. I didn't want my neighbors to know, but some of them found out. But, then again, you dont know if one of your neighbors is also going to Lido Lounge.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Lido Lounge

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Opposing Affordable Housing Project, Dave Chappelle Threatens to Pull Business From Yellow Springs, Ohio Read More

  2. Hudson Mayor Says Ice Fishing is a Slippery Slope to Prostitution (???) Read More

  3. Cleveland Classics: Le Petit Triangle Is As Charming and Delicious As Ever Read More

  4. Akron Man Wanting to Support Canadian Mask Mandate Protestors in Ottawa Calls in Bomb Threat to... Ottawa, Ohio Read More

  5. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 10-13) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation