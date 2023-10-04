Best Gay Chat Lines - Top Gay Phone Chat Lines for Hot Conversations

Test your witty pick-up lines on some of the best gay chat lines the internet offers – where companionship is just a call away.

Why bet on chance when you can dial a gay chat line number on famous call lines where you can meet your next date in one click?

Here are the 10 best chat gay lines for gay phone dating, with free trials and tight security features that offer you both fun and peace when dialing up a prospect.

We’ve also included a smashing list of awesome runner-ups worth checking out.

Ready for the dial?

First Look - Top 10 Gay Chat Lines

Livelinks (866-951-0726) - Best chat line overall

Red Hot Dateline (855-382-1310) - Best gay dating line to talk dirty

Talk121 (866-838-5613) - Intimate gay community chats

Lavender (1-800 616-6152) - Anonymous gay chats

Interactive Male (888-928-0413) - Sexy guys ready-to-chat

Talk Cafe (1-800-912-8222) - Best chat line interaction

Fonochat (833-754-0688) - Spanish call lines

Vibeline (888-250-8152) - African-American chat line

Guyspy (877-854-4542)- English/Hispanic chats

Mega Mates (1-888-634-2628) - Friends-with-benefits phone dating

Best Free Gay Chat Lines and More, Rated and Reviewed

1. Livelinks (866-951-0726) - Best Gay Chat Line Overall

Pros

Localized searching

Save favorite callers

Helpful dating insights

Highly populated

Cons

Ad-ridden

Reports of prank callers

Price

10 minutes - $4.99

60 minutes - $9.99 (One-time offer. Subsequent purchases will get you 30 minutes)

120 minutes - $29.99

The Livelinks gay chat line is your express ticket to other singles a few miles or even blocks away, eagerly waiting for your sensual call.

Create your account on this lush website to enjoy affordable call rates as you start making new connections on your phone.

Moreover, Livelinks’ gay chat line numbers are free to try out. Yes. You read that right!

New callers get a limited-time free trial to test one or two gay chat line numbers for good measure.

You won’t be disappointed by the large swarm of gay chat line numbers on the Livelinks men’s chat lines that you can turn into new soul/casual dating mates.

Aside from that…

You’ll have all the privacy in the world to know each other via their encrypted voice calls, and once you find your match, save your favorite callers to reach them again soon, easily.

To top it all off, this chat line service has many informative blogs that give you meaningful insight on how to express yourself uniquely to increase your chances with gay singles.

Buy minutes from as low as $4.99 (10 minutes) to $29.99 (120 minutes) to have uncapped fun on the chat lines.

2. Red Hot Dateline (855-382-1310) - Top Uncensored Gay Phone Dating

2. Red Hot Dateline (855-382-1310) - Top Uncensored Gay Phone Dating

Pros

Unfiltered chats

Secure calls

Available in the U.S. and Canada

Double-minute packages for newcomers

Cons

Has boring ads

You can’t change numbers

Price

10 minutes - $4.99

40 minutes - $9.99 (One-time offer. Subsequent purchases will get you 20 minutes)

60 minutes - $29.99

Relay your wildest fantasies to a willing ear on the Red Hot Dateline gay chat lines, where single gay men flirt freely with other flirt-minded guys on the line.

How does it work?

Take your creative mind to Red Hot Dateline’s uncensored romantic conversations via secure call lines with gay singles who are more than willing to indulge your wit over the phone.

You’ll be pleased to know Red Hot Dateline connects gay men from 1,300 cities across America and Canada.

This means everyone has a fair chance of finding their one-in-a-million.

Once you sign up, record your greeting, listen to greetings from other singles, and connect with the messages you like most.

What’s amazing is you get a free trial to sample your first picks, after which you become eligible for Red Hot Dateline’s double-minute welcome package that gives you double talk time to find your ideal date.

That said…

Become a premium Red Hot Dateline member to kill the ads and enjoy instant minutes of renewal on/offline for uninterrupted gay phone flirting.

3. Talk121 (866-838-5613) - Most Intimate Gay Community Chat Line

3. Talk121 (866-838-5613) - Most Intimate Gay Community Chat Line

Pros

Many open-minded users

Free for men/gay guys

Great for long and short-term flings

Group gay phone chat available

Cons

Shorter free-trial

Few local party lines



Pricing

30-minute package - $14.99

105 minutes - $29.99

215 minutes - $44.99

Pick up your phone and start writing your fairytale meet-up on Talk121’s best gay chat line numbers to form intimate relationships with other gay singles.

Talk 121’s chat line numbers help create millions of sweethearts in the United States by linking fun-loving singles for long and short-term stints.

To get started…

Create your free account to enjoy free calls on Talk 121’s dedicated gay chat line.

Don’t worry. It’s free for men to join and start chatting with other gay singles without needing to give out credit card details.

You simply need to create a personal description of yourself and what you hope to achieve with the chat line, and you’ll be amazed by the countless chat requests that flow into your mailbox.

In addition, one-on-one chats aren’t your only option. Talk 121’s gay party chats are where the fun goes down as multiple gay men join to flirt and network in a free-for-all chat line.

They also have decent rates ranging from $14.99/30 minutes to $44.99/215 minutes, which you can use to enhance your engagement with other gay guys on the platform.

4. Lavender (1-800 616-6152) - Most Anonymous Gay Hotline for Ladies

4. Lavender (1-800 616-6152) - Most Anonymous Gay Hotline for Ladies

Pros

Many active women

Direct text messaging

Enhanced privacy control

Ability to hold calls



Cons

Poor age verification process

No web version



Pricing

30 minutes - $9.99

180 minutes - $39.99

Take your curiosity to the Lavender gay chat lines to meet other bi-curious and gay women in a safe and discreet place.

To get in on the fun…

Call the Lavender chat line and listen to hundreds of greeting messages from potential suitors and lovers, then record a reply to the ones you fancy a connection with.

If you are a keyboard aficionado, this gay phone line will connect you and your potential match to a private direct messenger via an untraceable private network. You can shoot your shot squarely and securely without worrying about your private activities leaking out.

For your peace of mind, Lavender’s custom privacy features include blocking nagging users on the gay hotline, and you won’t hear or reply to their messages anymore.

You can also flag inappropriate users or those ineligible to use the service, e.g., minors, so you feel more comfortable using Lavender’s phone lines.

To crown it all, you can also place a call on hold if you need to attend to an urgent matter or recollect your thoughts before you continue the conversation.

5. Interactive Male (888-928-0413) - Top Gay Chat Line Men On Standby

5. Interactive Male (888-928-0413) - Top Gay Chat Line Men On Standby

Pros

60-minute trial

All-inclusive pool of gay men

Free mailbox

Affordable call rates



Cons

Controls may overwhelm some users

Beware of scammers



Pricing

10 minutes - $4.99

64 minutes - $10.50 (One-time offer. Subsequent purchases will get you 32 minutes)

90 minutes - $29.99

Interactive Male phone line service is like a boys' club for gay men and bi-curious guys ready to hit it off with the next call they get. It’s a haven to express your deepest desires to single men who’ll do more than reciprocate your energy.

First-time callers get an hour of free trial to certify that they are talking to gay men in similar neighborhoods or the same town and not just operators on duty.

Aside from that…

Interactive Male’s dedicated gay community is spread across 1K+ American suburbs, making it a very convenient space to meet and mingle with hot gay and bi-curious men.

You can easily navigate the phone lines using IM’s integrated key functions that let you request connections with other gay men, listen, and send voice notes in one click.

This gay males line lets you send voice notes to users whose greetings invite you in. It also gives you a mailbox (an answering machine of sorts) where other guys leave you messages.

6. Talk Cafe (1-800-912-8222) - Most Interactive Chat Line Options

6. Talk Cafe (1-800-912-8222) - Most Interactive Chat Line Options

Pros

Call scheduling

1-hour free trial

Recorded profiles

Amazing first-time discounts



Cons

Few reading materials on-site

Few active callers in some states



Price

90 minutes discounted price - $19.98 (normal price $39.96)

220 minutes discounted price - $34.98 (normal price $69.96)

420 minutes discounted price - $59.98 (normal price $119.96)

You don’t need flashy photos and bomb profiles to stand out on the Talk Cafe’s gay hotline platform. It’s one of the few gay phone chat lines that promise to serve you a buffet of tasty studs and all the ways to find them.

Let your game speak for itself in the DMs as you exchange text messages with other men in real-time as you know each other and share your innermost desires.

If you prefer to talk on call, the free trial is accessible for first-time callers with exclusive discounts on your first-minute package to make as many new friends as you wish.

Other than that…

You can send private messaging requests for greetings that spark your interest and update your greeting message to fit more exciting categories and attract more calls.

You can also set up multiple recorded profiles on the exclusive Voice Personals System so other single men can know enough fun things about you that make you interesting to hang with.

Also, once you start connecting with gay guys on the chatlines, you can set up an answering machine to store your unread voice notes.

Putting a lid on it, you and your new friends can schedule live conversations for when you are free and sure that your gay phone flirt will remain uninterrupted.

7. Fonochat (833-754-0688) - Best Spanish Gay Phone Chat Community

7. Fonochat (833-754-0688) - Best Spanish Gay Phone Chat Community

Pros

Latino singles on standby

Premium priority messaging and calls

Save your friends

Multi-device access



Cons

Bombarded by ads

Crowded sometimes



Price

10 minutes - $4.99

60 minutes - $9.99

120 minutes - $29.99

Start new adventures with other single Latino and Hispanic males on the #1 gay chat lines for Spanish-speaking gents.

Start with a free trial, and you’ll see that the Fonochat ads didn’t lie about the horde of love-craved males ready to interact on-site.

The only downside is that you can access your free trial minutes on only one phone.

The good news is that once you subscribe to a premium plan, you can access gay chat line numbers on any device. You’ll only need to log in to your online profile and dial away.

Once your online account is ready, you can buy your minutes (at the same rates as Livelinks) and get an ad-free phone line without interruptions when you chat.

You will also be treated to VIP priority access to connect with more online callers, even when the gay chat lines are stuffed with seeking souls.

Among other things, you can now save your new friends to a Hot List so they can stay within reach if you want a gay phone flirt with a familiar voice in the future.

8. Vibeline (888-250-8152) - Best Gay Chatline For African-American Singles

8. Vibeline (888-250-8152) - Best Gay Chatline For African-American Singles

Pros

Large African-American gay community

Instant connections

Additional privacy protection

Localized searching



Cons

Fewer free trial minutes

Mostly used by African-Americans



Price

10 minutes - $4.99

60 minutes - $9.99

120 minutes - $29.99

Once you start meeting deliciously dark and handsome gay men on Vibeline’s gay males line, there’s no going back from all that melanin goodness.

What’s Vibeline got in store for you?

For starters, you can meet hot African-American singles around your city or other American towns for some sweet, black gay phone love for as little as $4.99/10 minutes.

Simply enter your local area code and search for active gay singles in that respective neighborhood willing to know you more.

Test the waters using your free trial minutes so you know what to do when listening to other users’ greeting messages and how to record yours to bag more calls in the long run.

Once your message is well received, you can chat on private messenger with other callers or get acquainted over the phone lines — your call.

For your increased protection, Vibeline’s dating service automatically signs you out of an active session after a few minutes of inactivity, so other hands don’t pick up your calls.

9. Guyspy (877-854-4542) - Top Bi-Lingual Phone Dating Service

9. Guyspy (877-854-4542) - Top Bi-Lingual Phone Dating Service

Pros

Available in English and Spanish

User-friendly controls

SMS notifications

60-minute free trial



Cons

Stuffed phone lines

Only supports two languages



Price

10 minutes - $4.99

60 minutes - $10.50

120 minutes - $29.99

This bi-lingual gay chat line service is available in English and Spanish, so you get a broader spectrum of single men to vibe with.

Grab the free trial number to enjoy 60 minutes of airtime with hot-shot guys on an all-new erotic gay chat line experience.

Moreover, this call line has an easy-to-master key dial with specific button controls that help you easily navigate the Live Connector, giving you more time to chat.

Alternatively…

You can also leave messages as straightforward voice notes for other gay singles to find in your mailbox and leave replies if they are interested in you.

The cream on this cake is that Guyspy also allows you to receive SMS notifications anytime you have unread messages in your mailbox — no more unanswered texts or calls.

10. Mega Mates (1-888-634-2628) - Best Casual Gay Chat Line Number

10. Mega Mates (1-888-634-2628) - Best Casual Gay Chat Line Number

Pros

Free messaging

Free to accept requests

Direct calls when offline

Priority texting for premium users



Cons

Varying lengths of free-trial

Must pay for direct call connections

Price

Weekly offers - $19.99 to $29.99

Monthly deals - $39.99 to $49.99

Megamates isn’t just a phone dating line but an established casual gay chat line community where you can meet new travel buddies, hook up with gay men around, or find the love of your life.

The magic of this chat line’s phone dating is that it lets you into the other user’s personality by hearing their voice on a recorded voice note instead of reading through tasteless profiles.

What’s more, Megamates has many free messaging features that let you exchange texts with gay singles that catch your ear.

However, only premium users can enjoy the priority texting that ensures your soon-to-be companion gets the message promptly without network delays.

You will love the chat line’s Direct Connect prompt that doesn’t just alert you when someone wants to talk on the line but patches the call through to you when you are logged off the system.

Even better…

Free trial users get a mailbox where other callers leave their voice notes so you can attend to them later when you are back online.

You can also check out MegaMates’s best value package for $49.99/month. This bundle includes a one-month unlimited Direct Connect and Live Chat access, message retrieval, and up to 6 pre-paid PMs (Priority Messages).

Runner-Ups for Gay Phone Chat Lines

The System 1-509-876-5000 QuestChat 1-866-736-4100 Grape Vine 1-877-242-8810 Guyline 1-800-333-3333 Lavalife 1-800-747-9022 Tango personals 1-800-810-8108 Gay Live Line 763-390-0000 The Free Chatline 712-432-5700 The Manhole 1-310-484-7272 Chatzone 029-923-4794 Telechat USA 1-218-339-3700 My Mobile Line 206-777-4400 Black Singlez 1-888-593-2742 Masturline 1-800-750-7399 Affair hub 1-800-8982428 LiveMatch 1-503-222-2428 Metrovibe chat line 1-877-390-6677 NightLine chat 1-877-834-4044 The System 1-509-876-5000 LavaLife 1-800-747-9022 Night Connect 1-888-490-0707 1-800 Personals.net 1-213-687-7675 Desires Chat 1-516-279-1629 NiteFirt 1-800-863-5478 Phone and Flirt 1-213-687-7667 Chat Line Dating (855)-972-2699 AffairHub 1-800-898-2428 NightLine Chat 1-877-834-4044 Desires Chat 1-516-279-1629 1-800-personals.net 1-213-687-7675

Best Gay Chat Line for You - FAQs

What Kind of Guys Are on Gay Sex Chat Lines?

You will find all kinds of gay, male bisexuals, and bi-curious men on gay chat lines. Nonetheless, the chat line services mostly lean towards mature and elderly singles.

This is because the younger Gen Z generation instantly gravitated towards online dating, compared to mature adults who lived with phone lines in place of smartphones back in the day.

Do Gay Phone Chatlines Actually Work?

Yes, gay phone chatlines and chat line networks generally work for everyone who cares to try them out.

The best chat lines have been in operation since the late 90s, and many singles (men and women) can attest to how they met amazing people over the phone using platforms like Livelinks and Red Hot Dateline.

Can I Use a Gay Sex Chatline for Free?

Yes, you can use gay sex chat lines for free if your preferred service offers a free trial. The free trial period allows first-time callers to preview the chat lines and know their way around before they purchase minutes.

Depending on your chosen chat line, various chat line services offer unique trials limited to varying lengths.

For example, Interactive Male and Talk Cafe have the longest free trials (1 hour), letting you sample a few calls and feel the chat line before purchasing more minutes.

Can I Ask for Photos or to Meet Up?

Not usually. It is impossible to share photos over the phone chat lines since they are only meant for voice calls or text messaging.

Still, you can request photos, though this will lead to exchanging other personal contact opinions, which the service providers do not advise if your friendship is new.

You can, however, ask your new friend for a meet-up, though you are strongly advised against meeting in private places like apartments for safety reasons.

Only agree to meet people you have spent more time with on the phone, and alert your friends and family of your whereabouts beforehand.

Do People Call up Gay Sex Hotlines as a Prank?

Yes, people have often reported receiving prank calls on a gay hotline, but the phone dating companies put extra measures to ensure only registered members get through the phone lines.

Chat line services like Lavender makes identifying and reporting unwarranted behavior like pranks to system administrators easier by raising flags against dubious callers.

Can I Bring Up My Fetishes?

Yes, you can bring up your fetishes during a chat, but dating experts advise subtlety when chatting with strangers to avoid offending other callers.

You may start your conversations with small talk to get to know each other more before diving into the kinks. This lets you form the basic social bonds that make you comfortable enough to discuss your sexual desires.

Is Gay Sex Chat on a Phoneline Cheaper Than Grindr?

That depends on whether you value quality over quantity. Grindr is a cheaper subscription than phone chat lines like Livelinks, which cost almost thrice as much for a minute package.

The plus side is that gay chat lines like Guyspy and Megamates are more direct and offer better chances of success than online dating sites, where you must review thousands of profiles before banking on a few to connect with.

Which Are the Best Gay Chat Lines?

Phone lines can still get you laid in this day and age. You only need to pick up your phone, get on the best gay chat line service, and dial away.

Phone dating companies like LiveLinks invest heavily in security features that guarantee your safety on call so you can get laid or on a date safely.

You should also check out lucrative trial offers (from a few minutes to an hour) on top-performing chat lines like Interactive Male for the time of your life.

With that out in the air – I hope you had a swell time.

Catch you in the next review.

Adios…!