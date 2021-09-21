The Best Cam Sites to Work for or Stream Live Adult Cams in 2022

Cam shows online run the gamut from top-notch performances to free cam shows. Not only are there hundreds of sites available, but there are thousands of stunning cam girls, guys, and couples of all orientations ready to play with you.



Still, finding the right cam site for your preferences can be hard, and not in a good way...

Whether you’re looking to cam for free or want the premium stuff, this list provides you with the 10 best cam streaming sites to check out in 2021.

10 Best Adult Cam Sites

Best cam sites Editor’s notes Score Jerkmate Pair up with a model for a private show, or watch free public shows 98% Chaturbate One of the biggest cam sites with totally free shows, tipping optional 95% LiveJasmin Best for premium and paid shows 93% MyFreeCams Best Chaturbate alternative for free shows 90% BongaCams Down-to-earth community with attractive models 89%

1. Jerkmate - Best Cam Site Overall

Pros

Accepts PayPal

Simple sign up service

Diverse models

Specify your preferences

High-quality streaming

Cons

It can get pricey

Free options are minimal

Cost: Between $1 and $5 per minute for cam-to-cam sessions

Jerkmate is one of the best cam sites on the web!

The site has great 720p HD streaming quality and allows you to use their UI selection tools to find the perfect model for your fantasy.

Whether you’re looking for a steamy cam girl, guy, couple, or trans model, Jerkmate can help you connect with just a few clicks. This is Jerkmate’s most outstanding feature and one of the reasons why it takes the best overall cam site.

Whether your fetish is feet, BDSM, Latinas, lesbians, skinny chicks, curvy girls, or muscular dudes, there’s a model for every taste profile.

The only downside to the site is that very little is available for free. If you want to talk to a cam model, go private, or have them play with you, you’re gonna have to dish out some cash.



The best part? Signing up is a breeze, so get on with your bad selves.

2. Chaturbate - Best Free Cam Site

Pros

Free chats

No need to sign up

Huge choice of models

Each model has a menu

Cons

You have to sign up and tip if you want the juicy stuff

Outdated website

Cost: 100 tokens for about $10, private shows cost from 5-100 tokens per minute

Chaturbate is another great option for free cam shows. Sure, you can’t go private with the model or ask her to do anything unless you pay. Still, it does offer you a sense of community, knowing you’re not the only one getting hot and heavy over a public live stream.

Chaturbate has been around for almost a decade and is probably the largest cam site on the internet. It has hundreds of naughty girls and guys waiting for you to join them.

The main downside to the whole experience is the website layout, which looks like it hasn’t been updated since the site was started. And on top of that, Chaturbate relies on tags to find what you want. It could really do with a fresh face and setup!

Still, if you’re looking for quality models and steamy private shows, this is the place to be.

3. LiveJasmin - Top Premium Cam Site

Pros

Some of the most beautiful models

Shows are excellent quality

Loads of interactive features

Gorgeous layout

Cons

Expensive for the top-tier stuff

Live show previews only last one minute

Cost: Around $1.50 per token, $1 to $10 per minute for private setups

LiveJasmin has some of the hottest girls of any cam site around. But if you’re looking for online romping in private rooms, you better be able to pay. The site isn’t known as the best premium option for nothing.

Blame it on the exotic European models who can’t quite understand your English, or the fact that the whole site from start to finish feels like you’re getting the VIP treatment, but LiveJasmin really takes the cake for the ultimate sex cam experience.

The only downside to the site is it can get pricey, and you only get a one-minute snippet of each live show to see what you’d be paying for.

Thankfully, the site’s quality means you’re always going to get a great show, no matter who you choose to play with.

4. MyFreeCams - Best Chaturbate Alternative for Free Cams

Pros

Loads of free cams

Free chat option with some models

Fun, relaxed site overall

Cons

Quality can differ bigtime

Only has female models

Cost: $0.1 per token and 60 tokens a minute

MyFreeCams offers exactly what the name suggests, a steamy adult webcam site with lots of free cams and content.

MFC is a great option for beginners who want to try out different fetishes to figure out what they’re into, and honestly, the site has it all, aside from the fact that it’s female-centric. For those looking to cam with different genders, you’ll be better off elsewhere.

Most of the content on MFC is free, although you’ll have to pay for the good stuff. The website itself is colorful and filled with thumbnails of hundreds of girls waiting for you to join them.

Do note that the cam quality can be really different from one show to the next. You may find yourself asking what the hell is going on as a model just sits around staring at her webcam…



Can you really complain when it’s free, though?

5. BongaCams - Great Cam Site Community

Pros

Inclusive and diverse

Nothing too over-the-top

A lot of free shows

Cons

The site looks a little cheap

Loads of popups

Cost: $0.1 a token, menu items usually cost between 20 and 200 tokens

BongaCams is a great place to go if your thing is real people, and not men, women, or trans models who look like they were scouted by PornHub. By this we mean that most of the people here are relatable, down-to-earth models.



It’s so nice for a change!

BongaCams may market itself as a free cam site, but that’s only true in one way, it doesn’t charge you per minute. Sure, you can watch the models get hot, but if you want to see anything really spicy, you’ll have to fork out some tips.

Luckily, each model has a tip menu allowing you to choose what you’d like to see them do and pay just for that specific act, no more, no less.

If you’re looking for a site with less pressure on your credit card, BongaCams offers good quality shows and lots of options.

6. CamSoda - Affordable Cam Site

Pros

Crowdsourced tipping for the ultimate cam tricks

for the ultimate cam tricks Adventurous cam girls

Option to enjoy the toys

Drop-dead gorgeous porn stars included

Cons

No private shows

Loads of amateurs

Cost: $0.05 a token, 120 tokens a minute

CamSoda is a great place to go for virtual play with smoking hot porn stars and innocent amateurs, whatever lights your fire. The site regularly hosts famous cam girls like Brandi Love, for example.



For all you budget option horny dudes and chicks, you and your fellow watchers all crowdsource your tips to reach show goals your model has decided on. You can still opt for a private show, but the public shows have a lot to offer too.

CamSoda also has a sufficient search system, helping you narrow down your options to find your favorite cam model that’ll surely bring you pleasure.

7. ImLive - Best Classic Cam Site

Pros

Professional cam models

Each model has reviews

Toy option

Rates are based per act

Cons

Only female or couple cams

Outdated site

Cost: $1 per token, and between 1 and 10 tokens per minute

One of the oldest cam sites around, ImLive has a bit of a reputation for being a stickler for the classics. This no-frills site offers all the basics, with a straightforward approach that makes getting off on the cam models super easy.

You’ve got hot girls and couples ready to do whatever despicable deed you tip them for, but don’t expect much diversity here. It’s pretty much what you’d imagine from a standard cam platform.

However, it’s worth noting that the 100+ live streaming cams are mostly great quality.

8. Cams.com - Inclusive Cam Site

Pros

Great filters

Cheap private shows

Friendly cam girls

Dabble in teledildonics

Cons

Few free options

The server can be slow

Cost: Around $0.1 a token, and private chats about $4.50 a minute

On the surface, Cams.com might look like any other cam site, but in reality, they have a great section of cam models of all orientations to suit your kinkiest fantasies.

If you’d like a more authentic feel to your session, you can indulge in toy play, or have a face-to-face chat with your model in a private show setting. The price is affordable compared to some other sites and you’ll have the sex pot all to yourself!

9. Stripchat - Cheap Cam Site

Pros

HD live cam streams

Thousands of models available

Cam girls are wild

Virtual reality show options

Cons

Have to pay for the good stuff

Very few male cams

Cost: $0.1 a token, up to 150 tokens a minute

Stripchat is not only the site with the most models online at any given time (almost 5k), but the massive variety means you can find a girl or guy to suit pretty much every preference in the book, as weird as yours might be!

And if you’re looking for something more than just watching your girl over a screen, opt for using your VR goggles to add a whole new level to your cam experience.

10. Xmodels - Easy To Use Cam Site

Pros

Mostly European girls

Over 25,000 cams

Chat via VIP access

Allows cam-to-cam

Cons

Total access can get pricey

Cost: $0.3 per token, and live shows cost 5 tokens a minute

Xmodels, also known as Xcams, is the top cam site in Europe, making it the best place to go if you’re looking for foreign girls to get your blood flowing. Even better is that the site is easy to use, with little to stand in the way of your endeavors.

There are over 25,000 models available here. Suffice it to say, you’ll surely get your rocks off here, one way or another.

Guide To Adult Cam Sites

What Is The Best Overall Adult Cam Site?

The best overall adult cam sites are Jerkmate, Chaturbate, and LiveJasmin. These three platforms offer a range of different models and let you specify your taste and kinks.



Jerkmate might be your best choice for its simple signup process and HD videos, though. For a cheaper option, go for something like Chaturbate, but if you’re looking for a top-shelf experience, LiveJasmin is where it’s at.

Are Cam Sites Safe?

Yes, all the cam sites listed above are safe and tested by thousands of users. Still, there’s no way to be 100 percent sure your info won’t be leaked since hackers like to target cam sites from time to time.

If you’re smart about it and choose to pay with anything other than your debit or credit card, though, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Can I Use These Adult Cam Sites for Free?

If you’re strictly referring to visiting hot live cam sites like Chaturbate or LiveJasmin, then yes, these camming platforms are free to use. Most of these adult cam sites provide their visitors with free account signups that let you become a member at no charge.

However, if you’re talking about watching live adult cams on these platforms for free, then the answer to that is a bit more complicated. Long story short, though: it all depends on which cam site you’re visiting.

No Sign-up Required

For example, Chaturbate not only lets you watch hot cam models perform shows online for free, but the site doesn’t require that you create an account with them to check out all the sexy performances that they have in store for their users.

The same goes for Stripchat and MyFreeCams: these are cam sites where members can enter any given model’s chat room for free and actually see some hot action within.

Tipping System

To be clear, the models on these platforms don’t necessarily offer their services pro bono.



They’re actually earning through tips sent by other viewers in the room. Having said that, we highly encourage that you support cam models any way you can. Sure, you can watch them for free, but send them some tokens or credits to help them grow their business.

After all, more tips means that they’ll be able to provide you with more shows.



Everybody wins!

Premium Sites

On the other hand, you have more premium cam websites like LiveJasmin.



Yes, creating an account here is free and you’ll be able to check out some of the models’ free uploaded content (mostly photos and short video clips), but you’re not going to get much in the way of nudity for free.

Premium sites like LiveJasmin do have public rooms that you can visit, although these are more akin to lobbies where the models usually wait for a client to take them to a private room.

As such, you won’t find a lot of, or any at all, free cam shows on premium adult cam sites, but what they do provide are top-notch private shows that are worth more than the price of admission!

Are These Adult Cam Sites Legal?

Yes, these adult cam sites are legal.



Whether you’re a viewer or cam model, these top cam sites above are all run by legitimate companies and follow all the necessary laws and statutes that apply. As such, you won’t get into trouble for using them or working as a cam model with them.

The thing is, cam modeling by no means falls under the category of prostitution (which is illegal in most states and countries). Prostitution requires that real-life, sexual activities are being bought and sold by two or more parties.

On the other hand, cam modeling is all done online and no face-to-face encounters are involved, which allows it to avoid being considered prostitution at all.

The Best Cam Sites To Work For

If you’re an aspiring cam girl, boy, or even trans model and you’re looking for an online platform to broadcast your live shows so that you can earn some scratch, then feel free to check out this handy guide!

Although every site we’ve included on our list is a great place to cam for, we’d be lying if we told you that we didn’t have any favorites.



Here are the three best adult cam sites to work for if you’re planning on becoming a hot live cam model online:

1. Chaturbate - Largest Cam Audience

Cam show types: Tokens & pay-per-minute private chats

Tokens & pay-per-minute private chats Average visitor count: Upwards of 320 million viewers monthly

Upwards of 320 million viewers monthly Average monthly model earnings: $6 to $6.5k

$6 to $6.5k Site cut: 40% site, 60% cam model

40% site, 60% cam model Payout scheme: Weekly

Chaturbate proves that it’s not just an adult cam site that’s perfect for viewers who are looking for some hot online cam shows. It’s one of the best, if not the best, platforms where cam girls or cam models of any gender can start their career performing in front of their webcams.



If you decide to start working with this platform, then rest assured you’re going to benefit from the gargantuan user traffic on this site.



Admittedly, the 40% cut that Chaturbate takes from your gross earnings on the site isn’t exactly the lowest, but it’s definitely more than reasonable when you find out that some camming platforms out there take as much as 80% of their models’ earnings.



Combine that decent site cut with the enormous number of viewers that can potentially visit your chat room and you have yourself one of the finest places where you can perform your cam shows on the internet.



Speaking of shows, Chaturbate allows its cam girls, and all of the cam models, to choose whether they want to do public cam shows that are charged via tips or go on private shows that are charged on a per-minute basis.



If you ask us, though, we highly recommend that you give their public chat rooms a try, since most Chaturbate users tend to prefer this format instead of taking their favorite cam models to private rooms.



Lastly, it’s super beneficial that this live cam site uses a weekly payout scheme to make sure that you don’t have to wait too long to get your money from all that hard work!

2. LiveJasmin - Allows Multi-Streams for Maximum Earnings

Cam show types: Pay-per-minute private shows with additional tip options

Pay-per-minute private shows with additional tip options Average visitor count: Around 245 million visitors per month

Around 245 million visitors per month Average monthly model earnings: Approx. $4k

Approx. $4k Site cut: 20% to 70% site, 30% to 80% model

20% to 70% site, 30% to 80% model Payout scheme: Bi-weekly

If we were to summarize LiveJasmin as a live cam site where cam girls and boys can make a living with one word, it’s this: flexible.



First, this site is premium, so there’s a higher likelihood that any and all nudity that you provide is going to be paid within a private chat setting that’s charged by the minute.



You also have other potential sources of income from this site that can complement your private shows. These include: a variety of tipping options, paid DMs and the ability to upload content that you can sell to your viewers, like photos and pre-recorded videos.



But our favorite thing about LiveJasmin as a working environment is the fact that it’s not too strict with model exclusivity. By that, we mean you’re allowed to simultaneously stream your cam shows on multiple cam sites: something that camming platforms don’t usually allow.



More bang for your buck!



Speaking of exclusivity, LiveJasmin does offer their models the chance to become LiveJasmin exclusive performers, which comes with additional benefits like low site cuts.



The site takes anywhere between a measly 20% of your earnings and a rather significant 70%. It depends on a variety of factors like popularity, model exclusivity, how often you perform, etc.



Lastly, with more than 240 million visitors per month and the fact that most of your viewers on LiveJasmin will be paying customers, you can be sure you’re getting money whenever you start to show some skin for your audiences.

3. BongaCams - Lowest Site Cut Today

Cam show types: Tokens only

Tokens only Average visitor count: Approx. 344 million viewers monthly

Approx. 344 million viewers monthly Average monthly model earnings: Around $4,250

Around $4,250 Site cut: 10% to 40% site, 60% - 90% model

10% to 40% site, 60% - 90% model Payout scheme: Bi-weekly

As far as site cuts go, no other live camming platform is able to provide their models with some of the highest percentages other than BongaCams. But before we get into that, let’s look at the other things this cam modeling platform can offer.



BongaCams is widely considered as the 2nd largest cam site in terms of user traffic. It comes close to Chaturbate in this regard.



However, you should know that BongaCams almost exclusively works on a tip-based system, so your shows will mostly revolve around providing your viewers with goal shows or a tip menu paid using the site’s currency.



Where BC edges out its competition, though, is that they take the lowest cuts from your gross earnings among other cam sites out there. Payouts on BC are decent, too, as they allow their cam models to get their money on a bi-weekly basis.



Remember: You’re getting literally hundreds of millions of potential token tippers here per month, which means you won’t be left wanting for an audience should you decide to bring your talents to this cam site!

Top Live Cam Girls To Check Out in 2021

With the cam modeling profession becoming even more mainstream, finding some of the best cam girls can be quite a chore.



Don’t worry, though, because we provide you with a list of some of our favorite online cam girls doing their thing online!

If you’re looking for a hot cosplay girl to fulfill your horny, nerdy fantasies, then look no further than Kit Kendal who’ll surely make you blow your load in a matter of seconds. This girl does nearly everything, and we’ll leave it at that.

An A-list porn star performing on Chaturbate?



Although that’s not exactly the norm, the gods of porn sometimes bless us with the likes of Diamond Jackson. If you’re looking for a hot ebony MILF who knows how to please men, women, and everyone in between, then be sure to check out this award-winning performer.

MegganeWhite is one of the most popular LiveJasmin cam girls, and that’s not strictly because of her looks. This cam girl is one of the best private cam models that you can check out.



AlinnaMay is the type of busty blonde that you’d want to visit if you want versatility. This curvy treat is one of BongaCams’ best, as evidenced by the way she wins the site’s weekly contests regularly. Alinna can pretty much do it all!

She’s a thin Euro brunette that’s more than willing to do whatever you tell her once you’re in a private room. In addition to her talents and willingness, she’s got consistency on lockdown, as this cam model is online almost on a daily basis.

Hotvik is indeed hot: she’s a plus-size cam girl with all the right curves in all the right places.



And, boy oh boy, does she know how to work them. Hotvik is willing to perform via instructions, ass slapping, and tit play just to name a few. And given how she also looks like that nicely thicc girl next door, it’s no wonder that her rooms are always packed.

Asiri_Ocean is the perfect cam girl. Come see why.



Ah, you can always count on Euro girls to perform some of the nastiest stuff you can see on live cam sites, and Minelli_ is no exception. She’s a leggy cam girl who loves to flash those magnificent assets of hers and you can even be her virtual hubby for the right price!

We’re a sucker for skinny redheads and if you aren’t, then you probably haven’t checked out EvaPris yet. This girl mixes sweet and filthy in all the right ways. And, of course, make sure to take her into a private room to get all the good stuff!

Chronic Love is without a doubt one of the most popular cam girls on Chaturbate, and rightfully so: not only does this girl perform all sorts of sexy stuff in front of her webcam, but she also has some nicely weird skills that’ll keep you coming back for more.



Whether you’re a fan of twerking or girls who like to suck their own toes, get that Chronic!

Best Cam Sites in Conclusion

Loneliness, especially during the pandemic, sucks. If you’re looking for a way to get over the hump or just want to spice up your sex life, whether solo or with your partner, these top 10 cam sites and more will get you started on the road to satisfaction.



Whether you want a budget-friendly option like MyFreeCams or something that’s top-notch professional across the board like LiveJasmin, these cam sites offer it all.



Check out some of our favorite cam girls while you’re at it! You have plenty to choose from among our recommendations!



Lastly, curious to be camming yourself? We hope our guide proved useful for you.



Whatever your intent here, enjoy yourselves in the great wide world of online cams, ladies and gents!