Interracial dating has never been so easy, nor so much fun. With so many sites catering to every ethnicity, guys, girls and trans partners can all right-swipt their way to interracial dating bliss.

While some interracial dating sites are geared towards more casual relationships, others are designed to be deleted. In other words, they aim to help you find something enduring instead.

Below we review which online interracial dating sites are best for this dating style, from premium dating apps to free hookup platforms.

The choice is yours, which one will suit you best?

Best Interracial Dating Sites Reviewed

Adult Friend Finder - Best interracial dating site overall

Ashley Madison - Interracial dating with assured discretion

OkCupid - LGBTQ+ friendly dating site

Match.com - Best for long-term interracial relationships

BlackPeopleMeet - Active community with black singles

Elite Singles - High-end dating platform

Eharmony - Long-standing dating site with interracial possibilties

Redditr4r.com - Find forums for interracial love and hookups

Hinge - Dating app with popular algorithm

Tinder - Hookup app making interracial relationships happen

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Interracial Dating Site Overall

Pros

Over 80 million members worldwide

Video camming chat options

Free account gets you far

Excellent magazine section

Cons

Too sexualized for some users

The site could do with an update

Adult Friend Finder is the Google of interracial dating.

It has an extensive online community of over 80 million users worldwide and is known as one of the most open-minded, online dating sites.

New users should know the site is of an explicit nature, but that does not mean that everyone who signs up at Adult Friend Finder is simply looking for a quick hookup.

On the contrary, Adult Friend Finder has become one of the most popular online dating sites full-stop. The excellent mix of different ethnicities means you are in luck if you are looking for an interracial partner.

Additionally, the site has a fantastic magazine jam-packed with highly-entertaining articles covering interesting dating topics.

The site is free to join, and a basic free membership will get you far. Free messaging up to a certain number per day and the ability to search and view profiles are examples of what a free basic account allows you to do.

Should you want to send more messages or view private albums, there is the option of a premium experience.

Premium memberships start at $39.99 per month for a month-to-month subscription, $26.95 per month for a three-month membership and $19.95 per month for 12 months. Premium benefits include priority profile listings, access to private photo albums and much more.

2. Ashley Madison - Discretion Assured Interracial Dating Website

Pros

Many discrete features

60 million users worldwide

Women can use the site for free

User-friendly site with a great app

Cons

Most users are cool with affairs, a turn-off for some

Complicated pricing structure

Ashley Madison is the undisputed queen of discreet online dating, and they have a number of added privacy features. Discreet billing, anonymous profiles and lowkey desktop/app access are just a few of the things in store to help you have a more private experience.

It may be the original affair site, but Ashley Madison has become so much more than a site just for those looking for something on the side. You can find many profiles of singletons looking for interracial love.

With over 60 million users worldwide, it has a thriving community of active individuals, but be aware there are a couple of fake profiles peppered in among the many accounts.

The online dating site has a unique subscription structure, consisting of a credit system.

Women can use the online dating site for free, but men must purchase credits to interact with potential partners. Credits start at $59 for 100 credits as a Basic plan. The Classic plan is 500 credits for $169, or you can opt for the Elite plan, which also gives you Priority Man status.

Priority Man status is where your profile is given priority status and you appear higher in the search function. This is great as it helps you to stand out from the competition.

Different functions require a different number of credits. For example, an hour’s live chat will cost you 50 credits and sending a virtual gift will cost anywhere between 20-50 credits.

Ashley Madison has a brilliant search function, so you can quickly narrow down exactly who you are looking for and where. Additionally, there is an excellent mix of different races on the site, so you are good to go.

3. OkCupid - Best LGBTQ+ Interracial Dating Website

Pros

LGBTQ+ friendly

Cost-effective when compared to other sites

Excellent matching function

Suitable layout and design

Cons

Might be best for short-term hookups

Many questions to answer to sign up

OkCupid has over 20 different sexual orientations and 12 different gender identities to choose from, making it one of the best LGBTQ+ interracial dating sites out there. But it is not only for the LGBTQ+ community; there are many straight profiles on the site too.

The online dating site has become known in hookup culture, but that does not mean there are not those looking for something more compelling. There is a lengthy questionnaire to begin with that helps you find your like-minded match.

There is also a comprehensive search function over and above the automatic matching tool, which puts you in the driver’s seat of your search. Additionally, we love the excellent layout and design of the site, which is very user-friendly.

One thing that is noticeable about OkCupid is the variety of race profiles. The site attracts a diverse crowd at large, which is fantastic if you want to date outside your usual circle. There is also a nice mix of male, female and transgender profiles.

OkCupid boasts 50 million users all over the world, so chances are high to find the date of your dreams. Additionally, OkCupid is very cost-effective. Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month, $6.66 per month for three months or $4.99 per month for six months.

4. Match.com - Best Interracial Dating Site For Long-Term Love

Pros

Best for long-term interracial relationships

Allows video calls

Excellent filtering tool

Profiles are vetted

Cons

Signup isn’t instant

It can be a little on the pricey side

Match.com is the unrivaled champion of long-term relationship dating sites. It is also lesser-known as one of the best interracial relationship matching sites available on the internet today.

With over 21.5 million users, the choosing is yours.

It is harder to get away with a fake profile on Match.com these days, so you know you are talking to a verified user that is less likely to be a scammer.

Match.com isn’t cheap, but then again, can you put a price on true love? With membership starting at $44.95, you can also purchase additional features such as profile boosts for as little as $5.99 for 60 minutes or $30 for a pack of ten profile boosts.

Additionally, Match.com allows you to purchase additional add-ons which add value to the overall experience. Add ons include a read email notification, Private Mode and MatchPhone, a twilio powered voice and text messaging service.

The site is also well designed, with a fresh layout and their snazzy mobile app is a breeze to use, too.

5. BlackPeopleMeet - Top Platform for Black Interracial Dating

Pros

Over 1 million active users

Easy signup for free

Largest exclusively black dating website in the U.S.

Search and view profiles as a free member

Cons

Customer support via email only

No personality matching feature available

BlackPeopleMeet is the best dating site made exactly for black singles and people wanting to find a black partner. While it is free to join and you can search and view profiles on a free membership, you need to be a paid member to communicate with others.

We love that you can record audio and video greetings and the site has a few other interesting features which sets it apart from most traditional interracial dating sites.

Examples of such features are an incognito mode with ConnectMe and you can opt to let one of their professional matchmakers spruce up your profile for you.

For instance, you can promote your profile using tokens..

Tokens cost $0.99 for 25 tokens, $3.99 for 110 tokens or $9.99 for 280 tokens. As far as membership costs go, a one month membership will set you back $16.76, $13.96 a month for three months or $11.96 per month for six months.

Most virtual gifts cost between 10 and 75 tokens to send and to appear in someone’s daily matches, it will set you back 20 tokens.

We love the simple yet sophisticated design and layout of the site. Everything is easy to navigate and the comprehensive search function is very useful. We especially enjoy that you can see who has viewed your profile.

One of the best app features is the ability to search by what you are looking for, whether it be a long-term relationship, casual dating, travel partners or even platonic friends.

The BlackPeopleMeet mobile app is well designed and performs well.

6. Elite Singles - Best High-End Interracial Dating Site

Pros

Place for career-oriented folks to meet

Speed dating option, virtual and in-person

Site claims 380,000 new users monthly

Extensive questionnaire for matching purposes

Cons

Site could use an update

Price point is on the high side

If you are looking to be taken seriously and want to find someone of guaranteed caliber then Elite Singles is the interracial dating site for you. Over 85% of the users have an associate’s degree or higher and a good portion are high-income earners.

Although much smaller than some of the other sites on this list (Elite Singles has just over 170,000 active daily users) the site does claim to have more than double that joining each month.

There is an extensive questionnaire to complete when you sign up but this is all so that the site can automatically generate matches for you based on your chosen criteria. The site is targeted towards those 30 and above, but you will find a few guys and girls that are younger.

More maturity, maybe?

It is not the greatest site if you are trans but the site does cater to same-sex relationships.

Memberships start at $44.95 per month which is considerably higher than some of the other sites in this review.

You may want to think about a membership as the free version is very limited. It has a straight-forward, signup process which takes about 20 minutes. The effort you put into your answers is worth it as the site is full of quality singles waiting to meet others.

7. eharmony - Most Trusted Interracial Dating App

Pros

Video dating platform integrated into the app

Pretty equal male-to-female ratio

Easy-to-use user interface

Over 10 million active users

Cons

Signup process is rather long

Limited free features

eharmony has built a reputation as one of the most successful love match interracial dating websites. We are sure it has a lot to do with the brilliant matching function they have on offer.

Sure, the long questionnaire may be a little frustrating but it is worth it when the algorithm does its thing and you are paired with like-minded people.

There is a lengthy signup process but it is worth it for the right match. They are successful at routing out fake accounts so you can be left alone, free from scammers too.

A free trial gives you the chance to participate in a free communication weekend but if you are really looking for love, it’s worth signing up to their six month, $65.95 per month offer.

You will need a subscription to search and view profiles and it is without doubt more of a financial commitment than any other site in this review. But it could be worth it if you are looking for true love.

They have an integrated video chat function to help you scope out potentials before meeting IRL and on the whole, the site is easy to use and navigate.

8. Redditr4r.com - Most Suprising Interracial Dating Potential

Pros

Surprisingly good success rate

Millions of active users on Reddit

Great for like-minded users who like similar topics

Excellent for LGBTQ+ users

Cons:

Not very user friendly

Have to sift through many profiles

If you are prepared to think a little outside of the traditional dating site box, then Redditor 4 Redditor is worth giving a bash.

Let’s get the downsides out of the way first. It is not very user friendly and users need to sift through many profiles in order to find someone.

That being said, the site is like a candy store when it comes to dating potential. Those familiar with Reddit will know that you can find millions of threads dedicated to topics about everything under the sun.

So why not add interracial dating?

Users can list their profiles which are more like classified adverts on the site for other users to interact with. As such, R4R has connected many a hookup connections over the years but you will be surprised as to the success rate when it comes to long-term relationships as well.

There is a subsection dedicated specifically to interracial dating and you will be glad to know that the threads are decently moderated. Enough to keep things in order but not nearly as often as to ruin the fun.

9. Hinge - Best Interracial Dating App for the Real Deal

Pros

Simple app

Excellent quality profiles

Great search function

6 million monthly users

Cons

Mobile only

Hinge is a relatively new interracial dating site when compared to some of the other more well-known names on this list. That hasn’t stopped it from becoming one of the best dating sites and apps the internet has seen in a long while.

With great search functions and nicely laid out profiles, scrolling for a perfect match is an effortless and enjoyable experience.

It works on the same principle as Tinder. Users swipe left and right according to their likes and dislikes and when you match, you can chat.

Hinge is basically free to use but there are a number of great features on the premium version. For example, you can connect and chat on the free site but to see who likes your profile, you need to sign up. This also goes for changing your location and using unlimited likes.

Packages start at $19.99 for one month, $39.99 per month for three months or $59.99 for six months.

It is only available to use via mobile but that would only stop a few from joining.

10. Tinder - Old Faithful Interracial Dating App

Pros

75 million users

Largest online dating app

Great for quick hookups

Allows for searches outside of your immediate location

Cons

Many fake or seedy profiles

Tinder is the grand daddy of mobile interracial dating apps and it remains the dating app of choice for millions of users throughout the world. Especially if you are looking for interracial relationships.

As far as dating apps go, it has one of the highest ratings when it comes to success stories and there is even such a “thing” as a “Tinder Wedding”.

You cannot get better than that.

Users can use the app for free but premium membership has a few cool features such as the ability to recall a user you may have accidentally swiped left on, access to people who have liked you and the ability to search users from anywhere in the world.

Premium membership starts at $4.99 per month for the Plus membership but there are a number of different pricing options that can also go up to $19.99 per month for the Platinum membership.

RELATED READING: Best sites like Omegle

Best Interracial Dating Apps and Websites FAQs

Are There Any Interracial Dating Apps?

Yes, there are numerous interracial dating apps, some better than others, as this article demonstrates. From AdultFriendFinder to BlackPeopleMeet to Hinge, there is a whole universe of potential waiting for you with the top interracial dating hookup sites.

Is Zoosk An Interracial Online Dating Site?

Yes, Zoosk is an interracial online dating site (though not exclusively) for users wanting to find an interracial match.

Zoosk is also a big name in the online dating scene and users could benefit from an excellent interracial online dating experience on this great platform.

What Are The Best Dating Platforms For African Americans?

The best dating platforms for African Americans would be BlackPeopleMeet and Tinder.



Other dating sites which are worth a look include Hinge and Adult Friend Finder. The latter being more hookup orientated.

If sugar daddy dating sites are what you’re after, we have those too.

Is eharmony Good For Interracial Dating?

Yes, eharmony is good for interracial dating and men and women looking for something outside of their usual profile are in for a treat. The site has a nice mix of different races and is interracial friendly.

How Easy Is Trans Interracial Dating On These Sites?

Trans dating anywhere can be a little tricky but if you are looking for an LGBTQ+ friendly site then we recommend OkCupid. OkCupid may be known more for its casual relationships but that does not mean that you will not find trans people looking for more on the site.

Which Interracial Dating App or Site Will You Choose?

Gone are the days when interracial dating was a niche topic.

Today’s online dating platforms catering to interracal dating are delivering nicely and a great interracial match isn’t so hard to find anymore.

That being said, if you only have time to look at one or two on this list then we highly recommend Adult Friend Finder, BlackPeopleMeet or Tinder.

Happy hunting readers and may lady luck, with true love’s wand be shining down upon you.

RELATED READING: Top affair sites