18 Best Prostate Massagers for Men in 2022

The subject of prostate play is still a taboo for many people, but hey, not us!

If you’re here, congratulations – you’re taking the first step towards achieving some of the most titillating orgasms of your life.

To get you started in the right direction, we’ll be discussing the 18 best prostate massagers and anal toys for men. We’ve covered picks for complete newbies, experienced users, couples, and everybody in-between.

Not all prostate massagers are made equal, and we’re only interested in groundbreaking devices that deliver unbeatable climaxes. Overall, the Aneros Helix Syn Trident was our top selection.

If you’re ready for more, let’s jump right in!

Our Top-Rated Prostate Massage Toys

1. Aneros Helix Syn Trident – Best Prostate Stimulator Overall

$69.95

Classic prostate massage style

Triple-action stimulation

Curved, wide-body shaft

One of the best male sex toys of all time, the Aneros Helix Trident checks every box.

This thing is affordably priced, 4 inches long, and versatile enough to make experienced users quiver with pleasure. While it doesn’t vibrate, it introduces triple-action stimulation that targets the prostate, perineum, and Kundalini tab.

2. Lelo Loki – Best Vibrating Prostate Massager

$169 at Lelo

6 ultra-strong vibration patterns

Body-safe silicone

100% waterproof

The Loki isn’t your average prostate massager. This large beast boasts 6 ultra-strong vibration patterns that include pulsating throbs, steady pressure, and continuously powerful vibes that push users over the edge.

It’s also waterproof and made of body-safe silicone to facilitate shower and bedroom play.

3. LoveHoney His Prostate Training Kit – Beginner Prostate Massager Set

$50 at LoveHoney

4-piece massage kit

Facilitates progression

Penis rings included

If you’re not sure where to begin, LoveHoney’s prostate training kit is fool-proof. It comes with 4 useful massagers, the most tempting of which includes a penis ring! There’s a ribbed plug and vibrating egg thrown in the mix, so we think this is a real bargain.

4. Lovense Edge 2 – Adjustable to Hit Your P-Spot

$79 at Lovense

Long-distance play

Send surprises with their app

Vibrates & pulsates

If you’re looking for a kinky way to enjoy long-distance fun with your partner, the Lovense Edge 2 has your name stamped on it. You and your partner can send each other vibrations and control the pace using their free iOS and Android application.

5. Rocks Off Big Boy – Anal Bead-Style 7-Function Vibrator

$59.99 at LoveHoney

Anal bead style

5 inches insertable length

Ultra-strong vibrations

Made with bulbous waves that help promote a feeling of fullness, the Rocks Off Big Boy is a great anal vibrator toy for those who want something on the larger side. With 7 different settings that will tickle those sensitive nerve endings into submission, you’ve got tons of possible sensations to explore.

6. Aneros Vice 2 – Best Prostate Milking Massager for Insanely Strong Vibrations

$149.95 at Aneros

18 vibration patterns

4 separate speeds

Wireless controller included

The Aneros Vice 2 packs 72 unique sexual experiences inside one discreet prostate toy. When switched to its most powerful setting, you’ll feel vibrations inside your stomach, feet, and eyeballs (well, kinda). You or a partner can control the action with their included wireless remote.

7. LoveHoney Silicone Booty Buddy – Small Prostate Stimulator With Non-Vibrating, Curved Shaft

$16.99 at LoveHoney

45-degree curved shaft

3.5 inches of silicone goodness

T-bar base stimulates the perineum

The LoveHoney Silicone Booty Buddy puts a prostate-friendly spin on classic butt plugs. The flesh-like, 3.5-inch shaft curves at a 45-degree angle to ergonomically massage your innards while its T-bar base stimulates your perineum by default.

8. LoveHoney Sensual Glass Booty Buddy Butt Plug – Best Male Prostate Massager for Temperature Play

$24.99 at LoveHoney

Firm, targeted stimulation

Can be heated or chilled

3 inches of pleasure

Whether you like it hot or cold, the LoveHoney Sensual Glass plug adheres to your preferences. It comes with 3 inches of rigid, curved, and targeted prostate stimulation that gives your perineum a goodbye kiss.

9. We-Vibe Vector – Adjustable Pleasure & Remote-Controlled Access

$139

10 vibration speeds

Double-edged stimulation

Wireless remote control

The Vector gives anal play lovers a twofer. That V-shaped body equally stimulates your prostate and perineum with 10 speeds that range from gentle pressure to no-holds-barred pulsations. Their wireless remote control and phone app can spice up your next session.

10. Lelo Hugo – Waterproof Male Prostate Massager With Dual-Action Stimulation

$197 at Lelo

Two vibrating motors

Fully waterproof device

Wireless remote control

With best-in-class features to enjoy, the Lelo Hugo is intended for luxury audiences. This discreet, fully waterproof stimulator boasts two vibrating motors that stimulate your prostate and perineum with equal vigor.

Finally, their wireless remote lets you or a partner control the action from a distance.

11. LoveHoney High Roller – Prostate Milking in a Circular Fashion

$80 at LoveHoney

Rotating head

Girthy, silicone shaft

10 vibration patterns

The LoveHoney High Roller uses its rotating head to stimulate your prostate in a circular fashion. Thanks to its girthy, curved silicone shaft, you’ll feel your entire prostate being massaged and stretched with 10 different vibration patterns to explore.

12. Aneros Maximus Trident – Slimmer Prostate Massager With Triple the Stimulation

$55.00

Targets 3 erogenous zones

Non-vibrating analog style

3 inches of firm enjoyment

The Aneros Maximus Trident targets three erogenous zones – 3 inches of rigidly curved pleasure stimulate your prostate, perineum, and Kundalini tab for maximum enjoyment. Because it’s non-vibrating, you can ride the wave for hours with a little practice.

13. Tracey Cox Supersex – Inexpensive, Small Prostate Massager With Customizable Vibrations

$26.99 at LoveHoney

3 inches of vibrating goodness

Petite, non-threatening design

Wired controller for intimate enjoyment

The Tracey Cox butt plug is designed by the sexpert herself. It targets your internal hotspots with 3 inches of vibrating pleasure, and you can tailor your experience with 4 power settings. If you’re feeling frisky, a friend or lover can use your wired remote to control the action.

14. Lelo Billy 2 – Best Prostate Massage Device for Subtly Curved Insertion

$149 at LoveHoney

100% waterproof

Tapered body for easy insertion

8 vibration settings

The Lelo Billy 2 is 100% waterproof, and its tapered body makes for ease of use. You’ll enjoy 8 vibration speeds that accompany 5 inches of prostate-only stimulation, so it’s perfect if you like it on the larger side.

15. NJOY Pure Wand – Sturdy, Stainless Steel & Adjustable Prostate Massager for Men

$150 at LoveHoney

Sturdy, stainless-steel design

Curved for high-pressure stimulation

The NJOY Pure Wand can be considered the “crescent moon” of anal play. Its sturdy, stainless-steel design won’t give an inch, so you can expect relentless pleasure that won’t slip out of place. If you’re looking to switch it up, just insert the other side.

16. Tantus Charmer Silicone G-Spot and P-Spot Dildo 6 Inch – Good Prostate Massager for Lengthy Insertion & Sexual Pleasure

$44.99 at LoveHoney

6 inches of unisex stimulation

Ribbed & curved silicone base

The Tantus Charmer is designed for couples and solo play. It brings 6 inches of heavily ribbed and subtly curved firepower that hits her g-spot and his p-spot with the same intensity. It also mounts with powerful suction that permits unconventional positions.

17. Mantric P-Spot Probe – 7-Mode Prostate Vibrator with Intense Stimulation & LED Interface

$70 at LoveHoney

7-mode prostate vibrator

Save your preferences for next time

The Mantric P-spot probe offers 7 vibration patterns for novices and experienced users to enjoy. It looks much like a pleasurable dagger, and you can save your go-to vibration mode using this device’s LED interface. Can you say “time-saver?”

18. Aneros Progasm – Prostate Stimulation Toy for the Experienced

$59.95

Triple-tiered stimulation

Non-intimidating design

The Aneros Progasm boasts 4.5 inches of insertable, contoured plastic that gives beginners an experience to remember. Triple-tiered stimulation targets your prostate, perineum, and Kundalini tab to hasten your first climax without pulverizing your p-spot.

How To Use A Prostate Massage Device

Before you start digging around for that walnut-sized gland, read through our health and safety tips. First up, always remember: if you wouldn’t put it in your mouth, don’t put it anywhere else!

Vibrating Prostate Massagers

You’ll want to put a towel on the bed, lay down, and get comfortable. Before insertion, be sure to polish your clean vibrating prostate massager with plenty of water-based lubricant.

To prepare, you can even stretch yourself out with a finger or two (yes, you should lubricate your finger as well). “Warming up” the area helps the anus to relax, expand, and make room for your new toy.

Slowly insert your toy 2-3 inches into the rectum. The larger, prostate-stimulating end should go inside first. Finally, start with the softest vibration and see how it feels.

Once you’re comfortable, work up to the bigger and more powerful pulses. In the meantime, feel free to enjoy some vanilla masturbation before you explode.

Regular Prostate Massagers

The same warm-up routine and lubricant instructions apply here too.

That said, regular prostate massagers don’t need to move around to do their job – instead, you should focus on achieving involuntary “muscle spasms” that do most of the work for you.

Once you’ve fully inserted your sex toy, forcefully contract your sphincter and PC muscles. In layman’s terms, you’ve really got to poop, but there’s no bathroom in sight. Hold each contraction for 7-8 seconds, and repeat this 20 times.

Now that you’ve “warmed up” your sphincter, you should begin gently contracting your PC muscles. Hold each contraction for as long as possible before the involuntary spasms begin.

It can be hard for first-timers to achieve this feat, but it’s not impossible. If you manage to get there on Round 1, ride the full-body pleasure wave until you climax! Should you lose that feeling, gently contract and release your sphincter until those spasms begin on their own.

What Separates Our Picks From Other Prostate Massagers?

With an inordinate number of devices flooding the market, the best male sex toys need to make a lasting first impression.

From the moment you insert your device to the minute you enjoy your first prostate orgasm, the best prostate massagers are designed with your health, safety, and enjoyment in mind.

There are plenty of inexpensive options, middle-class stimulators, and luxury devices to choose from. While you get what you pay for, you’ll never deal with a subpar experience.

While you’re here, make sure you invest in some silicone or water-based lube. If your experience is anything like ours, we’d recommend buying in bulk.