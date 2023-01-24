Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

11th Annual Cleveland Kurentovanje Returns in February

Annual event kicks off on February 5 and then culminates with a parade and festival

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 2:53 pm

click to enlarge A past Kurentovanje celebration. - Ashley Taylor
Ashley Taylor
A past Kurentovanje celebration.
This year’s incarnation of Cleveland Kurentovanje (koo-rehn-toh-VAHN-yeh), a Slovenian-infused Mardi Gras carnival that takes place annually in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood and online, kicks off on Feb. 5 with more than 10 unique virtual and in-person arts and culture events.

The event culminates, as usual, with a parade and festival at the Slovenian National Home on St. Clair that includes live performances, authentic food and beverages. That event will take place on Feb. 18.

“The festival is programmed with the goal of having something for everyone of all ages and interests,” says organizer Lauren Calevich in a press release.

Kurentovanje celebrates the changing of the seasons and features Kurenti – mythological creatures who are believed to chase away winter and usher in spring with their supernatural powers.

“We are always seeking new ways for festival participants to explore Slovenian culture, the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood and have a fun time — this has always been the mission of the festival. With all the support of our volunteers, partners and sponsors, we’ve been able to bring a lot of new ideas to light this year to further that mission,” adds organizer Nicole Kusold-Matheou.

One highlight of this year’s event will be the North American premiere of LGBT_SLO 1984 on Feb. 13. The event will include a director’s panel discussion about the film that documents how the 1984 Magnus Gay Culture Festival served as the launch pad for a greater social movement within the country.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 19-Jan. 22)

By Jeff Niesel

Casey Frey.

A Concert From Some of the Best Young Jazz Musicians in Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

A Concert From Some of the Best Young Jazz Musicians in Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Dale Goode Solo Exhibition “Raw Vision” Opens Friday at HEDGE Gallery

By Shawn Mishak

"Untitled #20 Monoprint"

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Cleveland Critics Circle Theater Awards

By Christine Howey

Something Rotten at the Beck Center

Also in Arts & Culture

A Concert From Some of the Best Young Jazz Musicians in Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

A Concert From Some of the Best Young Jazz Musicians in Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Dale Goode Solo Exhibition “Raw Vision” Opens Friday at HEDGE Gallery

By Shawn Mishak

"Untitled #20 Monoprint"

Beetlejuice Brings a Freaky Corpse – and a Riff on the Cult Film – to Playhouse Square

By Christine Howey

Justin Collette stars as Beetlejuice in the touring production now at Playhouse Square.

Artist Jason K. Milburn Explores Multiple Meanings with "Rafts," Now at BAYarts

By Shawn Mishak

Jason K. Milburn's "Staying Warm" is part of his new solo exhibition, "Rafts."
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us