15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 7-10)

THU 07/07
Tim Meadows
The veteran comic served as a cast member on SNL
for years. He's also appeared in a slew of films, including The Ladies Man
, Grown-Ups
, Benchwarmers
and Semi-Pro
. He comes to Hilarities tonight at 7. He performs at the club through Saturday. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Cleveland Tall Ships Festival
Presented in conjunction with Tall Ships America, this event that takes place in downtown Cleveland features live entertainment, exhibits, food and tours aboard the fleet. Additional event activities include sail aways, “Ask the Captain” forums, photo ops, a festival marketplace and family-friendly activities. Guests won’t want to miss performances by Tom Mason & the Blue Buccaneers, and a fireworks show. Tickets are required for Festival entry and ship tours, as well as the special events.
tallshipscle.com
.
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2022 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N. Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play Live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
.
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Singer-songwriters Elle King and Madeline Edwards join headliner Chris Stapleton, the curator behind the traveling All-American Road Show. Over the course of a career that spans 20 years now, Stapleton's won a number of awards for his well-crafted music and emerged as a country music superstar. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
The Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra
SPHJO features a rotating roster of musicians throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The roster for the Bop Stop concert features musicians from the Pittsburgh and Cleveland metro areas. As a collective, this roster of musicians has played with acts such as Slide Hampton, Joe Lovano, Dick Oatts, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra. Tonight at 7, it plays a special release party at the Bop Stop. Tickets cost $25.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
SummerFEST 2022 Concert Series
In response to the overwhelming support for last year's concerts, the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District is hosting concerts two nights a month throughout the summer. Tonight's concert takes place in the parking lot on Grandview (off Cedar and behind Firestone) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In case of rain, the concert will take place the following Monday. Consult the website for a complete schedule and more info.
cedarfairmount.org
.
FRI 07/08
Big Time Rush
This Nickelodeon Viacom Music Productions band formed ten years ago to perform on the TV show of the same name. After a brief hiatus, the group reformed last year. Dixie D’Amelio opens the show. The Forever Tour marks Big Time Rush’s first official tour since reuniting; it's been 8 years since the band was last together in official capacity. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at Blossom. Check the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Def Jam Reunion
Bruh Man, Chris Thomas, Hamburger Jones and Mike Brooks will perform as part of this package tour that comes to the Improv tonight for performances that take place at 7:30 and 10. Performances also take place tomorrow and Sunday. Check the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Front Porch Concert Series
Each Friday through July 29, the Lakewood Public Library hosts a "front porch concert" featuring a local musician., The 2022 edition will include everything from reggae to rock to soul and pop. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library. Admission is free. Continues through July 29.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodalive.org
.
Punk in Drublic Festival
NOFX headlines this festival that begins at 2 p.m. today at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The terrific lineup also includes Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, the Menzingers, the Suicide Machines, the Bronx and Pet Needs. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Something Rotten!
Set in 1595, Something Rotten!
tells the story of two brothers who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare. After they hear that the future of theater will involve singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, the brothers set out to write the first musical. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 at the Beck Center for the Arts, where performances continue through Aug. 7.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Walkabout Tremont
A patriotic theme from Fourth of July carries over to this month’s Walkabout Tremont. There will be All-American food and drink specials, pop-up vendors along Professor Ave., Shanty Circus aerial acrobatics, and music by Alex Henry and Reverbious. The Tribe Ostara Tribal Belly Dance troupe will be on hand as well, and St. John Cantius Church will be open for tours. It all goes down from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free
walkabouttremont.com
.
Wonderwall Flash Mob
Sofar Sounds Cleveland and the Rock Hall have teamed up for this flash mob event that will feature an ensemble performance of the Oasis hit "Wonderwall." Musicians should bring whatever instrument they want and singers should bring their voices. It all starts at 8 p.m. at the Rock Hall, and it's free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
SAT 07/09
Biitchseat Album Release Show
The local indie rock act Biitchseat celebrates the release of its sophomore album, Float
, with tonight's show at the Grog Shop. With the album, the band takes the sounds of ‘90s acts such as Liz Phair and the Breeders and tries to build upon those sounds to produce something appealing to twentysomethings. The concert begins at 8:30, and Runaway Brother and Wife Patrol open. Tickets cost $12.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Cleveland's Screaming: The Final Chapter
Local punk fan and promoter Jim Lanza has hosted periodic revival shows over the years as he reunites defunct local bands. He's behind tonight's Cleveland's Screaming: The Final Chapter, an event that features the world premiere of the lost Mike Hudson (The Pagans) film This is ELVIS' Birthday '92
. Before and after the movie, the show will also feature a reunion show by the Cleveland organ-punk band Archie and the Bunkers. Detroit psychobilly rockers the Ruiners will perform. It all starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Grand Slam Beerfest
You can sample more than 200 local and craft brews as well as new craft wines and spirits at this annual event that comes to Progressive Field today. A day session begins at 1 p.m., and a night session begins at 7 p.m. Consult the website for ticket prices and more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, grandslambeerfest.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Reggae in the Harbor
Local favorite Lake Irie kicks off this festival at 3 p.m. Predator Dub Assassins, Root Shock, Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band, 5 and Arise Roots share the bill. Concert-goers will be able to purchase food, water and non-alcoholic beverages from local food trucks including Fairport Harbor-based Wild Spork, Kona Ice, Cheesy Dave’s, CLE Chicken, Smooth Rider, Foodtique, Off the Griddle and PastaTivo.
601 Huntington Beach Dr., Fairport Harbor, 440-352-0806, fhaca.org
.
Scheherazade
Elim Chan conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it plays Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Benjamin Grosvenor guests on piano. The concert begins at 7. Check the Cleveland Orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Wilderado
This indie rock band has built a strong following across several EP releases and years of touring with Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie (of Fleetwood Mac), Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. It's also given main stage festival performances at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Austin City Limits and more. The group plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood tonight at 7. Toledo opens the show. Consult the venue's website for more info.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
WonderStruck in Cleveland
WonderStruck in Cleveland, the annual music festival that takes place at Lakeland Community College, returns this weekend. The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend will headline, and national acts such as Michael Franti & Spearhead, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Tai Verdes, Saint Motel, Dean Lewis and Big Freedia will also perform. Wavrunner, Detention and Jack Harris will represent Northeast Ohio. Check the website for a complete schedule and for ticket prices.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, wonderstruckfest.com
.
SUN 07/10
An Evening with Dave Mason
Traffic keyboardist Steve Winwood reportedly once complained that guitarist Dave Mason thought of the group as his backing band and would bring the guys finished songs and then expect them to play them exactly as they were written. For his current tour, Mason will play a selection of tunes from throughout his lengthy career. Tonight's show begins at 7:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
The diminutive comedian and actor brings his latest stand-up show to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7. Check the arena's website for more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Paul Simon Songbook
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra plays music by multi-Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Paul Simon. Expect to hear tunes from his years with Simon and Garfunkel as well as from his solo albums like Graceland. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Tom Thakkar
This comedian has written sketches and jokes for SyFy’s The Movie Show
and has served as the co-host of You Up with Nikki Glaser
on SiriusXM. Currently, he hosts the podcast Stand By Your Band
. He comedian performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.