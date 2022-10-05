15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct.6-9)

Hilarities.com
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
THU 10/06
Dan Soder
His natural delivery is what makes standup comic Dan Soder so funny. Add to that his spot-on impressions — like when he jokes about his grandmother casually discussing death or the random interactions he has with strangers — and you have one entertaining entertainer. The veteran funny guy has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer
, The Half Hour
and Conan
. You can see him tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
American Mariachi
Set in the 1970s and performed with live music and plenty of humor, American Mariachi
offers a "heartwarming story of family, memory, and the power of song," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday. Tickets start at $25.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2022 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play Live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
Little Shop of Horrors
The songwriting team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are behind this sci-fi musical that features popular favorites such as “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” The Great Lakes Theater Festival presents the play tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday. Tickets start at $20.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Mark Viera
Comedian Mark Viera has seen a thing or two while growing up in the Bronx. After he witnessed a mechanic fix his car with a screwdriver and a rock, he was too terrified to get in. His humor ranges from his family and the first amendment to growing up watching old TV shows and making dead-on impersonations of the people that surround him. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
FRI 10/07
Blackberry Smoke
Dipping into different genres is something that Blackberry Smoke singer-guitarist Charlie Starr, who grew up in the Atlanta area, has done ever since he first picked up a guitar when he was a kid. Released in 2013, Blackberry Smoke’s The Whippoorwill
is a great collection of Southern rock-inspired tunes that show off Starr's consummate songwriting chops. The band's been dubbed "the new face of blue-collar Southern rock" — something that sits well with Starr. The Southern rock band's current tour celebrates the tenth anniversary of the album. The group performs tonight at 7 at Masonic Cleveland.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Jurassic World
In Jurassic World, a traveling show that comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse tonight for a four-day stand, you'll find "captivating scenery" where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise roam, including the velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus Rex that is more than 40 feet in length. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, each custom-built with the latest technology to look as life-like as possible. Performances continue through Sunday. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse site for times and ticket prices.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
The Killers
Formed in Las Vegas by charismatic singer-keyboardist-bassist Brandon Flowers, the Killers quickly ascended to pop stardom thanks to hits such as “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” The band’s latest album, Pressure Machine
, comes off as a far more introspective affair right from the somber opening tune, “West Hills,” a ballad that features strings and sounds a bit like a dreary Nick Cave number. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Wolstein Center.
2000 Prospect Ave., 216-687-9292, wolsteincenter.com
Les Miserables
Set against in 19th century France, Les Miserables
has been one of Broadway's biggest hits. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, the latest incarnation of the musical comes to the State Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through Oct. 29.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Lost Dog Street Band
Because Lost Dog Street Band frontman Benjamin Tod has decided to step away from touring, this dark country trio has said that this trek represents its "lonesome farewell." Earlier this year, the group released Glory
, an album of narrative-based folk-y tunes. The band performs tonight at 7 at the Agora. Consult the website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
MIX: Oktoberfest
DJ Fabrizio (Fabrice Dongo), who plays Latin, Cuban and electronic dance music, will man the wheels of steel for tonight's MIX event at Cleveland Museum of Art. There will be a full bar, festive specialty beer, and Oktoberfest-themed goodies such as brats, hot pretzels, and beer cheese. During this event, you can also visit CMA's newest exhibition, Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection, at no additional charge. The event kicks off at 6 and runs until 10.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
Rodney Perry
Comedian Rodney Perry likes to joke that his favorite Jackson is Joe Jackson because he drove his kids to success. "Those kids wouldn't have been shit without an ass whopping," he jokes in one popular skit. He also likes to joke about relationships and advises women to do what their men tell them to because "it's hard being a black man." Consistently irreverent, Perry played Harold in the hit Tyler Perry movie Madea's Big Happy Family
. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Pints and Pies Craft Beer and Pizza Festival
About 100 beers from local and out-of-state breweries will be paired with all types of pizza — savory and sweet — for this event at the Akron Civic Theatre. It all goes down at 7 p.m., and general admission tickets cost $40.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony
Written at a time when opera was perceived as the acme of musical expression, Saint-Saëns's Symphony No. 3 "summoned the full emotive forces of the symphonic orchestra and organ to achieve the purest form of expression — untethered to text, story line, or characters," as it's put in a press release about tonight's performance of the piece by the Cleveland Orchestra. The concert takes place at 7:30 tonight at Mandel Concert Hall. A performance takes place at 8 tomorrow night too.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Something Involving a Monkey Album Release
After releasing two singles this past summer, the local hard rock band Something Involving a Monkey returns with a new full-length and plays a release show tonight at 7 at the Foundry in Lakewood. Ghost:Hello, Psycho Plantation and Mr. Denton on Doomsday open the show. Tickets cost $10.
11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-555-6669, facebook.com/foundrycleveland
Southern Culture on the Skids
Formed nearly 40 years in Chapel Hill, Southern Culture on the Skids plays a mix of country and rockabilly tunes. Known to throw out chicken wings while performing on stage, the group returns to the Beachland Ballroom tonight with openers Jon Spencer & the HITmakers. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Maíra Vianna
Local singer-songwriter Maíra Vianna will celebrate the release her debut album, The Fool
, with a live performance at 6 tonight at the Praxis Fiber Workshop as part of the Waterloo Makes Music Initiative. A native of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Vianna plays Brazilian Popular Music (MPB) and Brazilian funk. The album also has features heavy dose of rock. Vianna recorded the album at Tri-C’s Tommy Li Puma studios while finishing the recording arts program on a full scholarship. Admission is free.
15301 Waterloo Rd., 216-644-8661, praxisfiberworkshop.com
Wenceslas Square
A minimalist cautionary tale based on the political suppression of late 1960s Czech theater artists previously involved in "theatre as revolution," Wenceslas Square
, a semi-autobiographical "memory" play, offers a cautionary tale. Performances take place tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret. Tickets cost $18.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
The Yard Family Festival
The Yard at StoneWater celebrates its closing night with the Yard Family Festival today from 5 to 11 p.m. The Rustic Grill Food Stand will feature smash burgers, chili, corn dog, chicken fingers and sloppy Joes. There will also be a donut and fritter stand, s’more kits for the fire pit, wine tasting and flights, fall beer tasting and flights, hot chocolate, spike apple cider and a full bar. Local pumpkin carver Mike Pickett of Custom Pumpkins & Designs will be the special vendor. The local rock band Elmerz Gunz performs from 6 to 10 p.m.
One Club Drive, Highland Heights, stonewatergolf.com
SAT 10/08
Antoine and Colette
This month, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque screens the complete François Truffaut's Adventures of Antoine Doinel series. The five French films star Jean-Pierre Léaud as the titular character. The four features and one short (comprising four different programs) will all screen in new 4K restorations. Tonight's screening takes place at 5 p.m., and the program repeats at 8:20 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets cost $11, or $8 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 and under.
Cleveland Cinematheque, 11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
Battle of the Land Finals
This competition featuring local acts launched last weekend when 16 acts duked it out at Tower City Center to see who would move on to today’s finals. The grand prize winner of this year's competition will be awarded $5,000 in cash, a music video by award winning producer Logan Kyngston, 10 hours of studio time at Black Lava Recording Studio, an exclusive radio interview with “The Insomniac” at iHeartRadio’s studio. The runner-up will receive tickets to an upcoming concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
battleoftheland.com
Blues Traveler
Over the decades, Blues Traveler has played more than 2,000 live shows to some 30 million people. The group released its latest album, Traveler's Blues
, last year. It featured "reimagined" and "recharged" classics from the American blues songbook and received a Grammy nod for Best Traditional Blues Album. The jam band brings its 35th anniversary tour to Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
DANCECleveland and the University of Akron Presents: Gibney Company
Gibney Company returns to founder and director Gina Gibney’s home state of Ohio for a weeklong residency and tonight's mixed-repertory performance showcasing the New York-based company’s revitalized troupe of dancers and works by top choreographers of today. The group will present a trio of contemporary dance works. Presented by DANCECleveland in collaboration with the University of Akron Dance Program, the performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Akron’s EJ Thomas Hall.
198 Hill St., Akron, 330-972-7570, ejthomashall.com
Made in Puerto Rico
Elizardi Castro has written and performed eight one-man shows, including Made in Puerto Rico
, which reportedly ran off-Broadway for seven sold out weeks. He brings the show to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 8. Tickets cost $39.50.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Wynton Marsalis
The 2022-2023 Tri-C Performing Arts series will open with a performance by jazz great Wynton Marsalis, who’ll perform in Cleveland for the first time since 2015. Marsalis currently serves as managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and has amassed an unrivaled number of awards and accolades, including nine Grammys and the Pulitzer Prize for Music — the first ever awarded to a jazz artist. Since 1988, he has led the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. General admission tickets cost $50; the show takes place at Tri-C's main auditorium on its Metro campus.
2900 Community College Ave., tri-c.edu
Rozi's Pumpkin Beer Tap Takeover
From noon to 9 p.m. today, Rozi's in Lakewood will be serving nothing but pumpkin ale from his taps. No tickets are necessary. You can simply pay by the glass, and full pours and samples will be available .
14900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-221-1119, rozis.com
SUN 10/09
Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Today at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns take on a Los Angeles Chargers team that's led by star quarterback Justin Herbert. The Browns should be undefeated this season, but they've let two close games get away from them and stand at 2-2, same as the Chargers. Check the Browns website for more info.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
Alexandre Dossin
Pianist Alexandre Dossin will explore six decades of the music of George Walker in today's recital at the Cleveland Museum of Art that’s part of the Classical Piano Series at Cuyahoga Community College. The event begins at 2 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium. Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come basis.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
LoveMuffinPalooza
LoveMuffinPalooza 2022, a benefit concert for the Gathering Place, a local cancer support center with locations in Beachwood and Westlake, takes place at the Bop Stop. Doors are at 4:30 p.m., and the music starts at 5 p.m. Local acts GS Harper, Brian Alan Hager, Mallory San Marco, Flowers Love Being Kurt, Lack of Direction and Michelle Romary are slated to perform.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.