15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 14-17)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Maura Rogers
Maura Rogers and the Bellows play Treelawn Music Hall on Friday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 09/14
Boris + Melvins
These two veteran doom rock bands bring their Twins of Evil tour to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. In 2021, the Melvins released Working With God
, a newly recorded album featuring the band’s 1983 iteration (Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard), as well as the 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog
, which features a career-spanning collection of songs. This tour celebrates the release of those albums and marks the band's 40th anniversary. In 2022, the Japanese hard rock band Boris, who share the bill, released Fade
, an album of heavy tunes that'll snap listeners into a trance. Tickets cost $35 in advance, $40 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour
The very funny actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan has recorded comedy albums and toured since the 1990s. Famous for his very funny bit about Hot Pockets, he performs at 7 tonight and tomorrow night at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Liz Miele
Comedian Liz Miele started performing when she was just 16. Her popularity has steadily grown since several of her videos on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok have gone viral. In a bit she calls “Feminist Sex Positions,” she talks about how she came up with three different sex positions that don't totally humiliate women. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 7, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Thurgood
Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall devoted his life to championing justice and equality for all people, and this biographical play chronicles the man's many achievements. It stars film, TV, and regional theater veteran Lester Purry. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Oct. 1.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 09/15
Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee
The two comedians and actors come bring their Bad Friends tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.htm
l.
Flogging Molly
Led by singer-songwriter Dave King, this Irish punk band formed some 20 years in Los Angeles. Last year, it went back to its roots for its most recent album, Anthem
, which reunited it with engineer Steve Albini (who worked with Flogging Molly on its first two albums, Swagger
and Drunken Lullabies
). The current tour brings the group to the Agora for a show with the Bronx and Vandoliers. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Adele Givens
Known as the "Queen of Comedy," Adele Givens uses her crass sense of humor to focus on everyday situations such as marriage, going to the gynecologist, and picking baby names. She also examines double standards. She performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where shows are scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Guardians vs. Texas Rangers
When the Guardians played the Texas Rangers in Texas earlier this year, the Rangers came away with a sweep. Hopefully, the Guardians will fare better this time around as the two teams start a three-game series today at Progressive Field. Tonight's game begins at 7:10.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
This Nashville-based alt-country act just released Strangers No More
, its ninth studio album, and it's a keeper. Holcomb wrote the tunes with friends such as Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, and Dave Barnes, who contributed his talents to the rousing “All the Money in the World.” The group headlines House of Blues tonight.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
The Kent Rocks Music Fest
Produced by the Crooked River Arts Council, this festival will offer free live music by 29 bands and artists at more than 20 venues located in downtown Kent. The music gets started at 4 p.m. and continues until after midnight. Consult the website for a complete schedule.
kentrocks.com
.
The Milk Carton Kids
Founded in 2011, the Milk Carton Kids continue the fine American folk tradition of blending vocal harmonies and superb musicianship. Their 2013 album, The Ash & Clay, garnered the group a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. The band’s most recent album, I Only See the Moon, features Simon & Garfunkel-like vocals and adds to their terrific catalog. The group comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8:30. Charlie Hickey opens the show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Maura Rogers & the Bellows Single Release Party
The local folk rock act Maura Rogers and the Bellows celebrate the release of their new single, "Wings in Flames," at tonight's show at the new Treelawn Music Hall, the newest entertainment venue in the Waterloo Arts District. The song puts Rogers' powerhouse voice up front and features a folksy, 10,000 Maniacs-like vibe. The music begins at 7:30.
15335 Waterloo Rd., 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
.
Sabor! A Latin Burlesque & Drag Revue
Sabor!, a burlesque show that takes place tonight at the Beachland Ballroom, represents a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month and showcases some of the best NE Ohio Latino talent, including Agatha Why, Sassy Sascha, Marie La’Pearl, Ariayah Fuego, Cocolita, Lakota Shekhar and Bella Sin. The event, will include a raffle raising funds to benefit Young Latino Network. The show begins at 8:30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Speedy Ortiz
indie rockers Speedy Ortiz bring their tour in support of their new album, Rabbit Rabbit
, to Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood tonight. Co-produced by the band with Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, it's the band's first studio release in more than five years.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Towpath Strolls
Part of a weekly series, this special family friendly activity takes place today from 5 to 8 p.m. along a half mile section of the Towpath Trail in Tremont. From polka lessons to a nature scavenger hunt and more, each Friday offers a new way to get outside. Today's event features naturalists from the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, Cleveland Metroparks and the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. It's free.
1201 University Rd., canalwaypartners.com/events/2023/09/08/towpath-strolls-2023
.
SAT 09/16
Cake
Formed in 1991 in Sacramento, CA, of all places, the indie rock act Cake came at rock music from a tangential perspective. The group added trumpet to the mix and would take on tunes such as the disco anthem "I Will Survive" and turn them into sardonic indie rock numbers. Somehow, the music resonated. The veteran group comes to Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 7.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Brandi Carlile
The talented singer-songwriter released her latest effort, In these Silent Days
, back in 2021. Like the other releases in Carlile's catalog, it features poetic lyrics as Carlile draws from her pop, country and folk impulses. She comes to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Chalk Festival
This annual festival features sidewalk artistry by professional chalk artists and local community groups, families, and individuals, all using Cleveland Museum of Art’s south plaza and walkways that wind through the Fine Arts Garden and down to Wade Lagoon as a colorful canvas. A modern expression of a Renaissance tradition from 16th-century Italy in which beggars copied paintings of the Madonna by Raphael and his contemporaries using chalk on the plazas outside cathedrals, the festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow. Squares and boxes of chalk are available for $10 with on-site, day-of registration (supplies limited).
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
The Cleveland Pride Band Presents Legacy
The local symphonic concert group celebrates its 20th anniversary with tonight's performance at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The show will feature world class flautist George Pope. The music begins at 7.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Deke Dickerson with Crazy Joe Tritschler & Kyle Eldridge
Singer-guitarist Deke Dickerson is coming to town to loan Link Wray’s 1958 Danelectro Guitarlin “Longhorn” guitar to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Wray will be inducted this year). At tonight's show, which takes place at 8 at the Treelawn Music Club, Dickerson and his Power Trio (featuring Crazy Joe Tritschler and Kyle Eldridge) will perform a handful of Wray songs, and Dickerson will play Wray's guitar before it goes in the Rock Hall for a long-term loan. Joey Simeone (of the Bellfuries), who's recently moved back to Cleveland from Texas, will open the show.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-TREE, thetreelawn.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Mary Mack
Mary Mack's story-based comedy comes off as a cross between Gilda Radner and Garrison Keillor. Mack, who's been a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast
, The Bob and Tom Show
and The Grand Ole Opry, comes to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights tonight at 7.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Kathleen Madigan
A veteran comic whose career stretches back nearly 30 years, Kathleen Madigan spends about three-fourths of the year on the road. Madigan, who's made 25 appearances on The Tonight Show
, has ridden around with fellow comic Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. She returns to town to perform tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Great Fall Fest 2023
The regional group Robbing Mary has played Cleveland area venues for nearly 20 years. When it was grounded due to COVID, the band decided to open its own venue, RM Pavilion in Hinckley. Today at 4 p.m., it headlines the Great Fall Fest at the outdoor venue. Taylor Lamborn and her band and AJ & the Woods, recent winners of the Best Folk artist in the Cleveland Music Awards share the bill.
2008 Hinckley Hills Rd., robbingmary.com
.
This Is Jesus: A Worship Concert Event Starring Michael W. Smith and Jordin Sparks
Christian rock/pop singers Michael W. Smith and Jordin Sparks team up for this special concert that takes place today at 7:30 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 09/17
Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
This country superstar released his 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia, last year. Featuring 20 new songs and an additional 10 live tracks, the album delivered Aldean his 27th No. 1 single in "Trouble With a Heartbreak,” a heavily produced tune that finds Aldean virtually talking his way through the pop/rock anthem. Aldean returns to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall in Concert
More than just a concert, this show featuring veteran jazz acts Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will include a giant video screen that displays hundreds of classic photos, videos and various memorabilia from the two artists’ careers. The event takes place tonight at 7 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Leonid & Friends
Leonid & Friends pay tribute to Rock Hall Inductees Chicago at tonight's show, which takes place at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter