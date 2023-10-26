'A Day of Music for Israel' From Cleveland Orchestra Musicians and Friends and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus a "Halloween Spooktacular" show at Severance

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023

It’s not all about the lead-up to Halloween this week. Here’s a list of some interesting events, spooky or not.

- On Friday at 12:15 noon, Sheryl Modlin, who usually plays the carillon at the Church of the Saviour in Cleveland Heights, will present a program of spooky music on the McGaffin Tower bells in University Circle. You can enjoy it in person, or online.
Also on Friday, Baldwin Wallace Opera will stage Handel’s Giulio Cesare at 8pm in the Helen Theatre in Playhouse Square.

- And at midnight between Friday and Saturday in Finney Chapel, Oberlin organ majors will give their annual Halloween Edition of the celebrated Friday Night Organ Pump.

- On Saturday at 5pm, the University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club, Mark Stover, director, will join the Brass Choir from Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron in a concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Massillon.

- Sunday will feature four orchestra concerts. The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra will don costumes for a “Halloween Spooktacular” at Severance Music Center at 2 pm, the same hour when more than 40 musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra and friends will begin playing A Day of Music for Israel at Temple Tifereth Israel (music continues until 8 pm). The latter concerts are free; no tickets are required; general admission seating.

At 3:30 pm, Domenico Boyagian will lead the Suburban Symphony in music from the British Isles at Beechwood High School Auditorium, and at 4 pm, Steven Smith and Cleveland Chamber Symphony will perform Marta Ptaszyńska’s Flute Concerto with Sean Gabriel, Charles Ives’ Set for Theatre Orchestra, and Christopher Auerbach-Brown’s Constellation No. 6 – The Cicadas in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace.

Visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

