A Whole Bunch of Visiting Artists Lead This Week's Classical Music Picks

A bevy of choices await

Wed, Feb 21, 2024

A Whole Bunch of Visiting Artists Lead This Week's Classical Music Picks
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
You ready?

- A distinguished list of visiting artists this week includes conductor Philippe Herreweghe and cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras (hosted by The Cleveland Orchestra in Beethoven & Haydn on Thursday and Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3 at Severance), violist da gamba Jérôme Hantaï (joining harpsichordist Lillian Gordis at Oberlin on Thursday at 7:30), clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein (playing Osvaldo Golijov's The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind with the Verona Quartet at Oberlin on Thursday at 7:30), and CIM Perspectives hosting the Dalí Quartet (Ari Isaacman-Beck and Carlos Rubio, violins, Adriana Linares, viola & Jesús Morales, cello) for music by Schubert, Piazzolla, Revueltas, & Ginastera in Mixon Hall, also Thursday at 7:30.

- There’s more! LIGAMENT (Anika Kildegaard + Will Yager in a program of new works for voice and double bass on Friday at 8 at Convivium 33 Gallery), the classical guitar duo of Hermelindo Ruiz and Samuel Diz (hosted by Cleveland Classical Guitar Society at the Maltz Saturday at 7:30), organist William Porter (at Church of the Covenant Sunday at 4), cellist Steven Isserlis with pianist Connie Shih (presented by the Cleveland Chamber Music Society at Disciples Arts Center Tuesday at 7:30), and Leonard Slatkin (guest conducting the CIM Orchestra at Severance, also Tuesday at 7:30).

- Other interesting events: an Oberlin Alumni Recital by violist Wendy Richman, singer Alice Teyssier & composer David Reminick (Friday at 4:30 in Stull Recital Hall), soprano Sonya Headlam & pianist Joshua Konow performing music by Black composers (Saturday at 7 at The Federated Church), Oberlin Faculty Recitals by Dmitry Kouzov, cello & Thomas Bandy, piano (Saturday at 7:30 in Kulas Recital Hall) & by pianist Tony Weinstein (Sunday at 4:30 in Warner Concert Hall), guitarist Jason Vieaux on the Music from the Western Reserve Series in Hudson (Sunday at 5), pianists Hsin-Ni Liu & Shuai Wang at CSU (Monday at 7:30 in Drinko Hall) & Jim Riggs and Tyler Young in a 50-minute rush hour program of music for organ & saxophone at Fairmount Presbyterian Church (Tuesday at 5:30).

