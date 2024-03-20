Apollo's Fire Takes a Voyage From Spain to the Americas and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

A jam-packed schedule of shows awaits

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 12:10 pm

Apollo's Fire Takes a Voyage From Spain to the Americas and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Photo courtesy Apollo's Fire

We’ll launch our classical music recommendations this week with programs that have more than a single performance.

- That list begins on Thursday at 7:30 with Apollo’s Fire’s “¡Hispania! A Voyage from Spain to the Americas,” featuring soprano Sophia Burgos & flamenco guitarist & singer Marija Temo at St. Rocco (repeated Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8:00 at St. Paul's in Cleveland Hts.).

- Also on Thursday at 7:30, guest conductor Dalia Stasevska will lead The Cleveland Orchestra with mezzo-soprano Josefina Maldonado in local composer Julia Perry’s Stabat Mater and nordic works by Rautavaara & Sibelius at Severance Music Center (repeated Friday at 7:30 & Saturday at 8).

- And Baldwin Wallace Opera will begin a four-performance run of Franz Lehár’s The Merry Widow in Gamble Auditorium on Friday at 8 (repeated Saturday at 3 & 8 and Sunday at 3.)

- We have loads of single performances to highlight this week: percussionist She-e Wu with the CIM Percussion Ensemble (Wednesday at 7 in Mixon Hall), the Ukrainian U4U Band (Thursday at 7:30 at the Maltz), Oberlin College Choir & Chamber Singers (Thursday at 7:30 in Warner Concert Hall), CityMusic Chamber Series featuring clarinetist Daniel Gilbert, violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman, cellist Anna Kuo & pianist Donna Lee in Stravinsky’s L’histoire du soldat (Friday at 7 at Praxis Fiber Workshop), and Local #4 Music Fund will present tenor saxophonist Drew Hosler & pianist Eric Charnofsky (Friday at 7 at Disciples).

- Over the weekend, Heights Arts Close Encounters will feature Cleveland Orchestra members (Sunday at 3 at Dunham Tavern), Arts Renaissance Tremont will present Cleveland Orchestra principal cello Mark Kosower with Tatiana Lokhina, piano & the Cavani String Quartet (Sunday at 4 at St. Wendelin), Factory Seconds Brass — Cleveland Orchestra second chair players Jack Sutte, trumpet, Jesse McCormick, horn & Richard Stout, trombone — will play on Hudson’s Music from the Western Reserve Series (Sunday at 5 in Christ Church), and the Los Angeles-based contemporary music ensemble Wild Up will showcase music by Julius Eastman in Mixon Hall at CIM (Sunday at 7:30).

- And there’s still more: Monday evening performances, both at 7:30,will feature violist Jordan Bak on the LCCC Signature Series in Elyria, and Baldwin Wallace faculty mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby with the Poiesis Quartet in recent music by Richard Stout & Clint Needham (Gamble Auditorium in Berea).

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

