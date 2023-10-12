Chad Cochran To Open New Studio in the Screw Factory

Cleveland photographer's work has appeared in magazines such as Rolling Stone and Spin

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 1:21 pm

click to enlarge Chad Cochran. - Courtesy of Chad Cochran
Courtesy of Chad Cochran
Chad Cochran.
An established Americana landscape, live music and portrait photographer who's taken photos for Scene and other fine publications, local photographer Chad Cochran of Cowtownchad Photography Studios just announced he'll open a new studio at the Screw Factory in Lakewood. Cochran has worked with Grammy Award winners and musicians across all genres.

"I'm thrilled to bring CowtownChad Photography Studios to Lakewood,” Cochran says in a press release. “This city is known for its artistic community, and I’m excited to contribute to the creative landscape and be part of the Screw Factory’s strong list of artists.”

Cowtownchad Studios will feature scheduled portrait sessions and will also display and sell Cochran’s mixed media art, photo prints of landscapes, and his work with bands and musicians.

Born and raised in Fredericktown, OH, Cochran began his career as a landscape photographer and was always drawn to capturing the beauty in the decay of old barns, homes and vintage signs. As his passion grew, he utilized his love of music photography to expand into portraits. Over time, he has become well-established in the "Americana" music scene, frequently traveling to Nashville to shoot portraits and capture live performances.

His work has been featured in numerous publications, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Guitar Player Magazine, Spin, No Depression and American Songwriter.

Additionally, he's photographed numerous album covers and a portion of his concert photography is archived in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His photo of alt-country singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook has been displayed in Times Square, New York, and Cochran’s "I Didn't Want to Tell You" series was featured in the 2019 Fall Wellness issue of No Depression.

Cochran’s studio will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
