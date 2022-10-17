Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Chico Bean Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in January

Comedian is one part of 'The 85 South Show'

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 10:34 am

click to enlarge Chico Bean. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Chico Bean.
Known as one-third of the The 85 South Show, comedian Chico Bean contributed regularly to the long-running sketch-variety television show Wild N' Out  and helped catapult the show to significant notoriety. Other credits include The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show and MTV 2's Guy Court.

The comedian has just announced new tour dates, and he will perform on Jan. 14 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Chico Bean concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Trending

Touring Production of 'Les Miserables' at Playhouse Square is Big, Ballsy Broadway on Display

By Christine Howey

Touring Production of 'Les Miserables' at Playhouse Square is Big, Ballsy Broadway on Display

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 13-16)

By Jeff Niesel

Stephan Crump.

Cleveland Museum of Art Debuts 'Tales of the City: Drawing in the Netherlands from Bosch to Bruegel' Featuring Rarely-Seen Works Predating the 16th Century

By Shawn Mishak

The Tree Man, c. 1500–1510. Hieronymus Bosch (Netherlandish, 1440–1516). Pen and light and dark brown ink on paper; 27.7 x 21.1 cm. Albertina, Vienna, inv. 7876. © The Albertina Museum, Vienna

Savage Love: My Wife Was Sexually Assaulted in Her Past. How Can I Safely Introduce BDSM Into Our Sex Life?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: My Wife Was Sexually Assaulted in Her Past. How Can I Safely Introduce BDSM Into Our Sex Life?

Also in Arts & Culture

Touring Production of 'Les Miserables' at Playhouse Square is Big, Ballsy Broadway on Display

By Christine Howey

Touring Production of 'Les Miserables' at Playhouse Square is Big, Ballsy Broadway on Display

Cleveland Museum of Art Debuts 'Tales of the City: Drawing in the Netherlands from Bosch to Bruegel' Featuring Rarely-Seen Works Predating the 16th Century

By Shawn Mishak

The Tree Man, c. 1500–1510. Hieronymus Bosch (Netherlandish, 1440–1516). Pen and light and dark brown ink on paper; 27.7 x 21.1 cm. Albertina, Vienna, inv. 7876. © The Albertina Museum, Vienna

'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' at the Ohio Shakespeare Festival is a Kid-Friendly Musical Done the Right Way

By Christine Howey

'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' at the Ohio Shakespeare Festival is a Kid-Friendly Musical Done the Right Way

The Cleveland Orchestra Does the 'Lamentation On The Disasters of War' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Cleveland Orchestra Does the 'Lamentation On The Disasters of War' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us