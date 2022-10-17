Chico Bean Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in January

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Chico Bean.
Known as one-third of the The 85 South Show
, comedian Chico Bean contributed regularly to the long-running sketch-variety television show Wild N' Out
and helped catapult the show to significant notoriety. Other credits include The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show
and MTV 2's Guy Court
.
The comedian has just announced new tour dates, and he will perform on Jan. 14 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Chico Bean concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.