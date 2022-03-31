Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Cleveland Publisher Clevo Books Has Opened Storefront in 5th Street Arcades

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 6:42 pm

Clevo Books, now open in the 5th Street Arcade - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
Sam Allard / Scene
Clevo Books, now open in the 5th Street Arcade
A new Cleveland publishing company specializing in works in translation has opened a storefront in the 5th Street Arcades downtown.

At a wine-and-cheese open house to commemorate the Grand Opening Thursday evening, owner Cathryn Spiegal-Bergman told Scene that she has long been a fierce advocate for world literature. She said she planned to center the translated works of women authors in the store, housed in the former site of Sushi 86.

"I'd say 99.8 percent of our inventory will be works in translation," Spiegal-Bergman said, "but I reserve the right to expand. We'll carry some local authors as well. It's a curated collection. If we like it, we'll carry it."

(As we spoke, a patron was purchasing Kent State, Derf Backderf's graphic novel about the May 4th, 1970 shooting.)

But she said that carrying women authors was a big part of the mission, to  encourage local readers to broaden their reading horizons and hopefully indicate to publishers that a growing market exists for this work.

She said she started Clevo Books — it'll be superfluous to note that the name is an homage to the city of Cleveland — to accelerate the process of getting works in translation to American readers, many of whom don't have access to world literature until a translated version is available. Spiegal-Bergman has worked in translation herself, as a freelance translator for German children's books and cookbooks.

As a publishing house, Clevo Books will focus chiefly on German translations, at least for now, but that, too, could evolve.

The store's inventory is modest and elegantly arranged, with an aesthetic borrowed from Sushi 86, (the permanent wall fixtures have been kept). Global fiction, children's fiction and graphic novels are all on offer. The store will be open Tuesday through Saturday, and Spiegal-Bergman said if she's not in the store's small office, she can likely be found working in a nearby coffee shop.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland
This Ohio Dome Home Is For Sale at $670,000 and Comes With a Vineyard

This Ohio Dome Home Is For Sale at $670,000 and Comes With a Vineyard
Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition

Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition
Go Biking at Ray&#146;s Indoor Bike 9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland Northeast Ohio bike enthusiasts have made Ray's a rousing success from almost the minute the gem of an idea became a ramp-laden reality. What better way to let some steam out than biking inside at Ray&#146;s? Photo via Scene Archives

The Best Things To Do By Yourself In Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland
This Ohio Dome Home Is For Sale at $670,000 and Comes With a Vineyard

This Ohio Dome Home Is For Sale at $670,000 and Comes With a Vineyard
Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition

Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition
Go Biking at Ray&#146;s Indoor Bike 9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland Northeast Ohio bike enthusiasts have made Ray's a rousing success from almost the minute the gem of an idea became a ramp-laden reality. What better way to let some steam out than biking inside at Ray&#146;s? Photo via Scene Archives

The Best Things To Do By Yourself In Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland
This Ohio Dome Home Is For Sale at $670,000 and Comes With a Vineyard

This Ohio Dome Home Is For Sale at $670,000 and Comes With a Vineyard
Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition

Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition
Go Biking at Ray&#146;s Indoor Bike 9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland Northeast Ohio bike enthusiasts have made Ray's a rousing success from almost the minute the gem of an idea became a ramp-laden reality. What better way to let some steam out than biking inside at Ray&#146;s? Photo via Scene Archives

The Best Things To Do By Yourself In Cleveland

Trending

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 31-April 3)

By Jeff Niesel

A clip from Peace by Chocolate.

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

By Vince Grzegorek

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

Detroit Institute of Arts' Upcoming Exhibition of 70 Works by Van Gogh is the Showcase of the Artist You Should Actually Be Excited About

By Randiah Camille Green

Vincent Van Gogh's "Self Portrait" (1887).

Meg Matko’s 'Secret Condition | Adhesion' Performance This Saturday Opens a Dialogue on Reproductive Disorders

By Shawn Mishak

Meg Matko’s 'Secret Condition | Adhesion' Performance This Saturday Opens a Dialogue on Reproductive Disorders

Also in Arts & Culture

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

By Vince Grzegorek

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 31-April 3)

By Jeff Niesel

A clip from Peace by Chocolate.

Savage Love: Stop Worrying Whether He's the 'Right Guy' and Start Asking If He's the 'Right Guy for Now'

By Dan Savage

Stop thinking forever and instead concentrate on now.

Savage Love: My Boyfriend and I Haven't Had Sex in Two Years

By Dan Savage

Your options are staying and enduring a sexless existence or staying and having sex with other people.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us