Comedian David Cross Coming to Agora in April 2023

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the Agora
David Cross.
Famous for his role in the ahead-of-its-time sketch comedy series Mr. Show
and for his role as Tobias Fünke in the smart sit-com Arrested Development
, comedian David Cross brings his latest standup tour, dubbed Worst Daddy In the World, to the Agora on April 21, 2023.
Tickets to the David Cross performance at the Agora
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
