Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Comedian David Cross Coming to Agora in April 2023

Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge David Cross. - Courtesy of the Agora
Courtesy of the Agora
David Cross.
Famous for his role in the ahead-of-its-time sketch comedy series Mr. Show and for his role as Tobias Fünke in the smart sit-com Arrested Development, comedian David Cross brings his latest standup tour, dubbed Worst Daddy In the World, to the Agora on April 21, 2023.

Tickets to the David Cross performance at the Agora go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

Pete Lee.

None Too Fragile's Production of 'Night Mother Examines the Quiet Desperation of Hopelessness

By Christine Howey

None Too Fragile's Production of 'Night Mother Examines the Quiet Desperation of Hopelessness

'The Land of Oz' Musical, Now at Dobama Theatre, is Delectable Fun Featuring Beloved Characters With a New Twist

By Christine Howey

'The Land of Oz' Musical, Now at Dobama Theatre, is Delectable Fun Featuring Beloved Characters With a New Twist

'The Last Starfighter' at Blank Canvas Theatre Goes Off Course

By Christine Howey

'The Last Starfighter' at Blank Canvas Theatre Goes Off Course

Also in Arts & Culture

Floral Artist Kate Rutter's 'I Shall Not Survive You' Exhibition Blooms at KINK on Thursday

By Shawn Mishak

Floral Artist Kate Rutter's 'I Shall Not Survive You' Exhibition Blooms at KINK on Thursday

It's Holiday Concert Time at Severance Hall and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

By ClevelandClassical Staff

It's Holiday Concert Time at Severance Hall and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

None Too Fragile's Production of 'Night Mother Examines the Quiet Desperation of Hopelessness

By Christine Howey

None Too Fragile's Production of 'Night Mother Examines the Quiet Desperation of Hopelessness

'The Last Starfighter' at Blank Canvas Theatre Goes Off Course

By Christine Howey

'The Last Starfighter' at Blank Canvas Theatre Goes Off Course
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us