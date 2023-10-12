Mamet's 'American Buffalo' Shines in None Too Fragile Production

click to enlarge Courtesy None Too Fragile

When it comes to plays about capitalism, American Buffalo is, shall we say, the coin of the realm. And the production of this 50-year-old gem, now at None Too Fragile theater in Akron, gleams like the mint-condition, rare nickel referenced in the title.This powerful and complex psychodrama by David Mamet, written before his back dive into right-wing politics and conspiracy theories, bristles with all the playwright's signature moves. And the three-person cast handles the material with such fluid mastery, under the direction of Sean Derry, that you will be transported to their little hole-in-the-wall thrift shop where big dreams are born and promptly die. That mastery extends even to one actor, Travis Teffner, who had to take on a major role two weeks before opening and carries a script for much of the play.It all takes place in the grody shop owned by Donny, a guy who wants to be a mover and a fixer but is more like a schlemiel in waiting. His shelves are filled with mixing bowls, radios, steam irons and old hats—battered detritus extruded from the American dream.Don is visited by two friends (or marks, depending on your perspective). Bobby is a slow-witted hanger-on who is always cadging Donny for some money. Then Teach shows up, in a flurry of outrage over an assumed slight he suffered at the hands of a woman they all know.From there, the two-act, 100-minute play unfolds, like turning the pages of damp book with filthy, wavy pages. You really don't want to look, but can't look away from this janky cluster of washouts.Sure, there eventually is a plot afoot to glom onto the valuable aforementioned five-cent piece along with the whole rare coin collection of a dupe they've spotted. But that plot device is far less interesting than the performances on NTF's magnificently cluttered NTF stage.Bryant Carroll as Donny is in full control of his shop, mentoring (manipulating?) hapless Bobby and wrestling Teach into line when required. This shop is his little slice of heaven and his pals are only bit players in his dream of riches to come. Carroll never forces the issue and his understated strength forms the core of the piece.Teffner is the volatile Teach and he vibrates with imminent danger, even with script in hand. Of course, he may be off-book by the time you see AB—which you most certainly should—but that will likely only make his performance better. If that's possible.In the smallest role of Bobby, Tommy Francis makes it all his own with his nasal bleat of a voice and his repetitive twitches that bespeak a damaged mind or a troubled past. This Bobby is a quiet cacophony of dismay that demands your attention even as it repels.Those three performances are woven together by director (and scenic designer) Derry with a sure hand and clear focus. The losers in life are Derry's hot zone, both as an actor and director, and once again he fashions a play that crawls under your skin and stays there.There are many reasons to attend shows at None Too Fragile, including a complimentary beverage (including wine and such) along with a pre-curtain shot of Jameson for those who are interested. But the headiest part of the experience is when their team is hitting on all cylinders. And American Buffalo is a prime example of NTF at its best.