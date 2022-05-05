Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Platform Beer Company's Pride Martian 5K To Take Place on June 11

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 8:12 am

Artwork for the upcoming Pride Martian 5K.
Courtesy of Platform Beer Company
Artwork for the upcoming Pride Martian 5K.
Platform Beer Company has just announced that the Pride Martian 5K will take place on June 11 outside Platform Beer Co. Named for Pride Martian, a Pride-themed sour ale with hints of watermelon, cherry and pineapple. Pride Martian is part of Platform’s Martian Series, a line of five specialty sour ales.

In keeping with the event's outer space theme, runners should wear futuristic Martian attire. The winning costume will score a $250 Platform Beer Co. gift card. All participants will receive a race shirt and Platform Beer Co. brew at the post-race party. A portion of proceeds from every 5k registration fee will benefit the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

“This is our second year releasing Pride Martian and supporting the local LGBTQ+ Community organizations,” says Brittany Foster, Marketing Director for Platform Beer Company, in a press release. “With the release of Pride Martian, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month that also makes a positive impact for our LGBTQ+ organizations.”

In advance of the event, Platform Beer Co. will host a Non-Profit Tuesday on May. 24. At that event, $1 of every Pride Martian beer sold at the brewery will be donated to the local LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

In addition, throughout the state of Ohio, $5 from every case of Platform Beer Co.’s Pride Martian Beer (up to $5,000) will be donated to Stonewall Columbus, which works to "increase visibility, inclusion and connection for the LGBTQ+ community, creating a place where everyone can thrive."

“The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland continues our celebration of Pride in the CLE™ by partnering with Platform’s Pride Martian 5K. In doing so, we seek to elevate our mission of advocating, supporting, educating and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community here in Northeast Ohio,” says Matthew Graves, Director of Development & Communication, the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

The Pride Martian 5K race registration fee is $25 until June 3, and $35 after June 3. 

Jeff Niesel

Jeff Niesel
