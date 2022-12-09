Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 8:17 am

Barrio Expands to Florida, Condado Plans on Opening 100 Nationwide Locations by 2026
With the legal dust between them settled, Barrio and Condado have left the local squabbles behind and each embarked on a plan to saturate the rest of America with taco brands created right here in Ohio.

For its part, Barrio this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes in Orlando.

Adorned with the usual Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, designs that are not legally defensible as unique, of course, it's the latest of 18 locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

“Barrio Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” gushed Lynda Glinski, General Manager of the Waterford Lakes Town Center, noted culinary destination, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.”

Meanwhile, Condado, co-founded by former Barrio partner Joe Kahn before business and legal messes left him exiled from the Barrio empire, and whose new brand likewise specializes in build-your-own tacos in restaurants decorated in skeleton and skull motifs, announced late last month ambitious plans to open 100 new restaurants across the country by 2026.

It currently has 39 locations in 13 markets, but will open 12 new ones in 2023 with plans for dozens and dozens more in the coming years.

The growth comes on the back of investment from a New York-based private equity firm, investment management companies being noted backbones of quality local restaurants.

"We are thrilled to announce our goal to grow Condado Tacos significantly over the next few years," Chris Artinian, president and CEO of The Beekman Group said in a release, touting Condado's wholly unique experience. "Offering clean, craveable, fresh ingredient driven tacos, margs and tequilas at a great value, with an average check of under $20, we provide a full-service dining experience unlike any other, and our partners at The Beekman Group are fully committed to our growth plan within existing and new markets."

Ohio may no longer be a swing state in politics, but it's certainly punching above its weight, naturally, when it comes to hipster/suburban taco exports.

Vince Grzegorek

