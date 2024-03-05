Johnny's Little Bar in the Warehouse District Launches Saturday Brunch

click to enlarge
Photo by Mark Oprea
Little Bar launches Saturday brunch service
Apart from the occasional Browns Sunday service, everybody's favorite downtown watering hole has steered clear of the brunch biz. That all changed last weekend, when Johnny's Little Bar (614 Frankfort Ave.) opened the doors bright and early on a Saturday morning and welcomed a steady stream of bleary-eyed guests.
Why now?
"We realized there aren't many Saturday brunch options downtown — especially one that's reasonably priced, in a cool environment, and with exceptional food," says management.
On the pub's brunch bill of fare are hearty platters like the Little Bar Breakfast ($12), which includes two eggs, sausage or bacon, hash browns and toast. Biscuits and sausage gravy ($14) comes with two eggs and potatoes. Of course, the kitchen had to squeeze "Cleveland's best burger
" into a brunch dish. The patty is grilled and paired with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and hash browns.
To drink, there are $10 mimosas and bloodies.
Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter