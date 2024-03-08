Larder Owners to Open a Culinary Retail Store in Hingetown

“If you’re interested in cooking at any level, we will have things for you.”

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge Chef and author Jeremy Umansky outside Beet Jar, the future home a new Larder retail shop. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Chef and author Jeremy Umansky outside Beet Jar, the future home a new Larder retail shop.
After news broke this morning about Beet Jar’s move to the Quarter after 10 years in Hingetown, the question of the day was: Who will be taking over the space? The answer is Jeremy and Allie La Valle Umansky. The pair, who will be celebrating six years of Larder (1455 W. 29th St., 216-912-8203) next month, have signed a lease to take over the retail storefront across the street.

At just 500 square feet, the property has its limitations – but also unlimited potential, says Jeremy. The plan is to turn the store into a hub of culinary products, wisdom and guidance.

“We examined our brand, what it is and what we feel brings people in and yes, it’s good food, but also the how and why of good food,” says Jeremy. “A lot of people come to us for knowledge. We noticed a vacuum of culinary knowledge and access to tools. So we decided that a culinary store would be the next part of the Larder family.”

Guests can expect to find heaps of culinary books – both new and old – plus kitchen knives, baking equipment, spices, fermentation supplies and koji-making ingredients. Umansky has amassed a horde of vintage kitchen equipment, which will be restored and sold here. Unlike at posh kitchen stores, the goal here is to offer quality products at user-friendly prices.

“There’s no place right now for a young line cook or prep cook that’s just starting out who wants to spend some money on professional tools,” he adds. “I can import an old knife from Japan, rehab it and sell it at roughly a $50 price point.”

The as-yet-unnamed shop will have an online presence as well.

“Yes, the store is only 500 square feet, but the inventory can surpass that through online offerings,” notes Umansky. “If you’re interested in cooking at any level, we will have things for you.”

Despite the challenges that retail currently is experiencing, Umansky feels that he and Allie can carve out a niche owing to their expertise and hands-on approach.

“Retail is dead, but customer service isn’t dead. People still want a real-world setting where they can get that customer serve.”

Other components might include knife sharpening, cooking workshops, book signings and retail beer and wine sales.

When the shop opens this summer, it might the beginning of a growing Larder family of shops, adds Jeremy.

“We feel that this is the first phase in us creating a Larder campus in this part of the city,” he adds.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
