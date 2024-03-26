Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor Opens for the Season on Saturday, March 30th

The main draws here are the signature dogs and fries

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 11:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A typical meal at Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
A typical meal at Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor.
Just as many look to the buzzards' annual return to Hinckley as the official harbinger of spring, others circle the date in late March or early April when Scooter’s Dawg House (9600 Blackbrook Rd., 440-354-8480) reopens the doors following its regular winter break. On Saturday, March 30, this popular hot dog shop in Mentor will officially kick off its 24th season.

Located two miles south of Headlands Beach, the perennially busy shop attracts a steady stream of beachgoers, who come for the dawgs and stay for the fries. The menu features nearly two dozen signature dogs, each available in multiple sizes. The top-seller is the Chicago Dawg, which is loaded with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

After the franks, the next most popular menu items are the french fries. The restaurant flies through 1,000 pounds of spuds per day, selling them in the form of fresh-cut fries in sizes that still flabbergast regulars. The “small” is more than enough for three people, while the “family” could satisfy an entire neighborhood. A couple years back, Scooter's debuted a new size of fry, the "Tiny," which of course is not, but still.

The dog and fries are joined by burgers, hard and soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and floats.

Here is Scene’s review of the joint from 2017.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Now Open: The Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Cleveland, The Gallery at Pinecrest.

By Douglas Trattner

RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Ton of New Restaurants to Start 2024

By Vince Grzegorek

Proof BBQ is back

Opening Today: Best Steak and Gyro in Downtown Cleveland

By Douglas Trattner

Best Steak and Gyro to open second location downtown.

Coming Soon: Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Gallery at Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

A conceptual rendering of RH in Orange Village.

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us