Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor Opens for the Season on Saturday, March 30th

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
A typical meal at Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor.
Just as many look to the buzzards' annual return to Hinckley as the official harbinger of spring, others circle the date in late March or early April when Scooter’s Dawg House (9600 Blackbrook Rd., 440-354-8480) reopens the doors following its regular winter break. On Saturday, March 30, this popular hot dog shop in Mentor will officially kick off its 24th season.
Located two miles south of Headlands Beach, the perennially busy shop attracts a steady stream of beachgoers, who come for the dawgs and stay for the fries. The menu features nearly two dozen signature dogs, each available in multiple sizes. The top-seller is the Chicago Dawg, which is loaded with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.
After the franks, the next most popular menu items are the french fries. The restaurant flies through 1,000 pounds of spuds per day, selling them in the form of fresh-cut fries in sizes that still flabbergast regulars. The “small” is more than enough for three people, while the “family” could satisfy an entire neighborhood. A couple years back, Scooter's debuted a new size of fry, the "Tiny," which of course is not, but still.
The dog and fries are joined by burgers, hard and soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and floats.
Here is Scene’s review of the joint
from 2017.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter