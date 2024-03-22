This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Ton of New Restaurants to Start 2024

- Best Steak & Gyro is now open 24/7 in downtown Cleveland, which is fantastic news all around, as anyone who's visited the East Cleveland shop can attest to.
- Proof debuts today in its new home in Ohio City.
- Agave & Rye swung open the doors to its second Northeast Ohio location out at Eton.
- Spice Hospitality's Plated Landscape Dinners lineup for 2024 is out. Seats are always a hot ticket, so if you're interested, now's the time to purchase.
- As we near the quarter pole of the year, a reminder a whole slew of new restaurants have opened already in 2024. How many have you checked off your dining dance card?
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed