This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Ton of New Restaurants to Start 2024

Courtesy Photo Proof BBQ is back

- Best Steak & Gyro is now open 24/7 in downtown Cleveland, which is fantastic news all around, as anyone who's visited the East Cleveland shop can attest to.- Proof debuts today in its new home in Ohio City.- Agave & Rye swung open the doors to its second Northeast Ohio location out at Eton.- Spice Hospitality's Plated Landscape Dinners lineup for 2024 is out. Seats are always a hot ticket, so if you're interested, now's the time to purchase.- As we near the quarter pole of the year, a reminder a whole slew of new restaurants have opened already in 2024. How many have you checked off your dining dance card?