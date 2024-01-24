6 Concerts to Catch This Week in Cleveland

click to enlarge
WED 01/24
Alla Boara
Led by drummer and composer Anthony Taddeo, this local group makes modern arrangements of near-extinct folk songs. The band, which just released a new album, performs tonight at 7:30 at Cleveland Museum of Art.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
New Soft Shoe
Several years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. Tonight at 8, the band performs at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 01/25
Northeast Ohio Drum & Music Jam
The monthly jam session that takes place at the Beachland Ballroom gives local musicians the chance to participate in a lively drum session. The event, which takes place at 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 01/26
Flatland Cavalry
This Texas-based country/Americana act released its first EP in 2015 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Last year, it returned with Wandering Star
, a fine collection of Southern-fried tunes. The album opens with "The Provider," a twangy tune that resonates with a Lynyrd Skynyrd-like vibe and some tasty organ riffs. The group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora Theatre tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Jinari Kemet
Tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern, the local rapper/singer-songwriter who dabbles in rock, soul and pop celebrates the release of his latest effort, The Othercide
. Locals Zup and Marcus Smith open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 01/27
Soiree of the Stallions Charity Concert
Local acts the Reign of Kindo, Chalk Dinosaur, Juniper, Apostle Jones, the Ice Cream Militia, Slag Genie, Abstract Sounds and Cellophane Jane play this benefit concert that takes place at 3 p.m. in both the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. Proceeds go to the Cleveland Epilepsy Association.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
