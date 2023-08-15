8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
WED 08/16
The O'Jays
This classic R&B/soul group formed in Canton way back in 1958 and became a successful national act after signing to Philadelphia International in the 1970s. On what they have said is that their last tour, the Rock Hall Inductees perform tonight at 8 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
THU 08/17
Pentatonix —The World Tour
The vocal group that famously won the third season of NBC's The Sing-Off
, brings its current trek, simply dubbed World Tour, to Blossom. The group's most recent album, Holidays Around the World
, came out last year and became the group’s ninth Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums Chart. Since it's not the season for Christmas music, expect to hear songs from its extensive catalog of originals and covers at tonight's show, which begins at 8.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
FRI 08/18
Grandmaster Flash
With his Quick Mix Theory, which he perfected in the 1970s, Grandmaster Flash paved the way for DJs to scratch records. As a result, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock Hall. The hip-hop icon comes to the Rock Hall tonight at 8.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Steven Page
A former member of Barenaked Ladies who wrote some of the band's biggest hits (songs such as “Brian Wilson,” “If I Had a Million Dollars,” “What A Good Boy,” “It’s All Been Done”), Steven Page has become a successful solo artist. He comes to Cain Park tonight at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
SAT 08/19
Buddy Guy
The blues elder statesman who's now in his 80s has announced that the trek that brings him to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight will be his last. Not one to rest on his laurels, Guy just released a new studio album, The Blues Don't Lie
, last year. The album commences with the exuberant "I Let My Guitar Do the Talking" and doesn't let up. Guy performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Jimmie Vaughan and Samantha Fish open the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SUN 08/20
Goo Goo Dolls — The Big Night Out Tour
When this alt-rock band first formed in Buffalo in 1986, its music sounded harsher, perhaps reflecting the city that band members called home. The group would eventually refine its sound and go on to sell truckloads of albums in the '90s when it delivered radio Top 10 radio hits, including "Name," "Slide" and "Iris." The veteran alt-rock band performs tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
TUE 08/22
The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41: Let the Bad Times Roll Tour
Formed in 1984 in Garden Grove, CA, the Offspring has sold more than 40 million albums during its career. This year marked the 15th anniversary release of 2008's Rise and Fall
, Rage
and Grace
. The punk stalwarts also recently launched their brand new podcast, Time To Relax… with The Offspring.
The band headlines this tour featuring Simple Plan and Sum 41. It rolls into Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Joss Stone
Influenced by classic soul singers such as Aretha Franklin and Dusty Springfield, UK soul sensation Joss Stone performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park. Stone's current tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of her 2003 album, The Soul Sessions
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
